Yankees make big change at leadoff spot, appointing lefty who ‘rakes’

The New York Yankees made another creative lineup pivot on Thursday afternoon, slotting 26-year-old slugger Ben Rice into the leadoff spot against Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly.

It’s a bold move, but it follows a growing trend: give the hot hand the spotlight.

No Wells, No Goldschmidt… No Problem?

With catcher Austin Wells getting a well-earned rest day and Paul Goldschmidt taking a seat to manage a lingering back issue, the Yankees had to make some adjustments.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

That left first base open, which Rice filled with ease. Behind the plate, it was J.C. Escarra drawing the start—another inexperienced piece the Yankees have high hopes for in a backup role.

This meant the Yankees would lean on a bit more youth and inexperience Thursday, but against a right-handed pitcher like Kelly, they’re hoping the lefty-heavy lineup brings the thunder.

Boone’s Confidence in Rice Is Growing

Ben Rice hasn’t just earned a roster spot—he’s clawing his way into the heart of the lineup.

Manager Aaron Boone summed it up with a grin earlier in the day: “He rakes.”

That confidence comes from Rice’s white-hot start to the 2025 season. Over his first handful of games, Rice has slashed .385/.429/923 with two homers and a .538 ISO. He’s been barreling the ball with authority, consistently posting exit velocities north of 99 mph. It’s a small sample, sure, but the quality of contact has been undeniable.

Letting him take the top spot against Kelly—who mixes a deep pitch arsenal but can occasionally struggle with command—is an opportunity to test Rice’s plate discipline and on-base skills early in games.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Youthful Look, but Plenty of Firepower

Without Goldschmidt and Wells in the lineup, Thursday’s Yankees lineup skewed younger and rawer—but it wasn’t without pop.

Jazz Chisholm, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge still held down the middle of the order, with Jasson Dominguez and Rice providing left-handed thunder on either end.

The Yankees have made it clear they’ll continue playing the matchups—and today’s matchup favored Rice. If his bat keeps doing the talking, this may not be his last ride at the top of the order.