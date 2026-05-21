The New York Yankees got the Trent Grisham update they needed after Wednesday’s knee scare.

Imaging revealed no structural damage in Grisham’s left knee, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, and the veteran center fielder hopes to be available off the bench Thursday. Considering how awkward things looked when he left the game against Toronto, that counts as a pretty clean exhale.

Grisham doubled in the second inning Wednesday, moved gingerly on the bases, and eventually came out with left knee discomfort. Spencer Jones replaced him, which immediately put the Yankees’ outfield depth under a microscope.

The Yankees avoided a bigger mess

This could have gone in a much worse direction. The Yankees are already without Giancarlo Stanton, who has not been cleared to run because of his calf issue, and Jasson Dominguez is out with a low-grade left AC joint sprain.

Grisham matters because of the defensive fit, even with a light offensive line. He remains the cleanest center-field option on the roster, and losing him for any real stretch would have forced Cody Bellinger into more center-field work while pushing Jones into a bigger role before he looks fully ready.

The Yankees already had to think through that outfield injury stress. For now, they may have avoided the worst-case version of it.

Grisham still needs to be handled carefully

No structural damage does not mean completely fine. Grisham still had enough discomfort to leave a one-run game, and knees can be annoying even when imaging comes back clean.

The Yankees should not force this. If he is only a bench option Thursday, that is fine. Let Bellinger handle center if needed, keep Jones available, and avoid turning inflammation or bruising into something that lingers for weeks.

For a roster already running short on outfield stability, this is good news. It just should not become an excuse to get reckless.