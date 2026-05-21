The New York Yankees did not need another outfield injury scare, but Trent Grisham gave them one Wednesday.

Grisham left the 2-1 loss to Toronto with left knee discomfort after doubling in the second inning and moving gingerly on the bases. Spencer Jones replaced him, which tells you exactly where the Yankees’ depth chart is right now.

I know Grisham’s bat has not carried the lineup, but losing him would still matter. He remains the cleanest center-field fit on the roster, and with Giancarlo Stanton and Jasson Dominguez already out, the Yankees are running low on comfortable answers.

Grisham’s surface line undersells the concern

Grisham is hitting .174/.305/.348 with six homers, 27 RBIs, and 30 walks through 187 plate appearances. The batting average is ugly, but the on-base skill and center-field defense still give him a real role.

Baseball Savant actually likes the underlying contact more than the surface numbers. Grisham has a .340 xwOBA, a 91.4 mph average exit velocity, a 48.8% hard-hit rate, and a 14.9% barrel rate. He also has zero outs above average in center, which is not vintage Grisham, but it is still a cleaner fit than asking the wrong player to fake the position every night.

The stress point sits right there. If the knee lingers, the Yankees lose the one outfielder who makes the defensive alignment feel simple.

The Yankees may have to stretch Jones

Stanton is still working through a calf issue and has not been cleared to run. Dominguez is out with a low-grade left AC joint sprain. That leaves Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Jones, and Amed Rosario as the realistic outfield mix if Grisham needs time.

Bellinger becomes even more important in center if Grisham is unavailable. Judge can cover a corner. Rosario can help in spots. Jones may get more runway than the Yankees probably wanted to give him this quickly.

Here is where it gets messy. Jones has huge power, but his early strikeout issue is already staring the Yankees in the face. More playing time might help him adjust, or it might expose how raw the swing still is against big-league pitching.

The Yankees need the Grisham update to be minor. If it is not, this outfield turns into a juggling act fast, and Bellinger’s ability to hold center field may become one of the most important quiet developments on the roster.