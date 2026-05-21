The New York Yankees did not call up Spencer Jones because he was a finished product.

They called him up because Jasson Dominguez went down with a low-grade left AC joint sprain, Giancarlo Stanton still has not cleared the running hurdle, and the outfield needed another body with real upside.

I still understand why the Yankees dream on Jones. The raw power is enormous, the frame is ridiculous, and when he gets extended, the ball can leave the bat like it owes him money. But the early major league contact problem is getting loud fast.

The swing-and-miss is showing up immediately

Jones is hitting .143/.250/.143 with a 22 wRC+, a .200 wOBA, a 45.8% strikeout rate, and -0.2 WAR through 24 plate appearances. That sample is tiny, and nobody should pretend nine games define a player.

Still, the issue did not arrive out of nowhere. Jones had swing-and-miss questions in Triple-A, and big-league pitching has gone right after the hole in the profile.

Baseball Savant gives both sides of the argument. Jones has a 95.5 mph average exit velocity and a 66.7% hard-hit rate, so the strength is absolutely real. The problem is the contact access, with a 44.6% whiff rate and a 38.6% chase rate making every at-bat feel like it can go sideways in a hurry.

The adjustment has to come fast

The Yankees have already seen why Jones looked like a new outfield weapon. That does not disappear because the first taste has been rough.

But this is the tension with him. The ceiling is obvious. The floor can get ugly fast if pitchers keep feeding him spin, expanding the zone, and forcing him to prove he can shorten up with two strikes.

Calling this a bust declaration would be reckless after 24 plate appearances. Jones deserves runway, especially with the Yankees short on healthy outfielders and needing some left-handed thump.

The next step is simple, even if the fix is not. He has to make pitchers work harder for the strikeouts. If he does, the power will eventually show up. If he does not, the Yankees will have to decide how much development they can stomach while trying to win games right now.