Yankees 9, Diamondbacks 7: Good news and bad news from the Rice bowl

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees didn’t bend the knee fully to Arizona.

After dropping back-to-back games and watching Zac Gallen carve them up like a Thanksgiving turkey, the Bombers bounced back on Thursday night with a 9–7 win over the Diamondbacks in a game that had just about everything—long balls, late drama, and a few “hold-your-breath” bullpen moments.

Aaron Judge Powers the Offense With Four RBIs

When the Yankees need a lift, Aaron Judge usually answers the call like clockwork.

After a few quieter outings, the captain erupted with a three-hit night, driving in four runs and smashing a three-run homer in the first inning to put the Yankees on the board early. It was vintage Judge—waiting for the pitch, getting the barrel out front, and sending it to a place most mortals can’t reach.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It’s already his fifth home run of the season, and he continues to look like a man on a mission in 2025.

Ben Rice Stays Hot at Leadoff

If you were questioning Aaron Boone’s decision to lead off Ben Rice—well, it’s time to put that to rest.

Rice continued his blistering start to the season, reaching base three times on Thursday with a single and two walks. He drove in two runs, working counts and showing veteran-level patience at the plate.

The 26-year-old is now slashing .375/.474/.875 with a 1.349 OPS. Not bad for a guy just getting his second taste of consistent MLB at-bats.

Chisholm and Grisham Join the Party

The Yankees’ offense wasn’t just a one-man show. Jazz Chisholm Jr. cracked a two-run shot in the fourth inning, giving him four homers on the young season and adding to his case as one of the team’s most dynamic players.

Meanwhile, Trent Grisham put on a show. The lefty outfielder tallied three hits, drove in three runs, and clubbed a solo homer in the third. His swing looked smoother, and his confidence was obvious. A hot Grisham would be a huge bonus for the Yankees’ bench and reserve options.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Carrasco Delivers in a Crucial Start

With the Yankees patching together their rotation while Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt rehab, Carlos Carrasco gave them exactly what they needed—length and a chance to win.

The 38-year-old righty tossed 5.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts. He was efficient, staying ahead in counts and keeping Arizona off balance with a well-located fastball and his signature changeup. It wasn’t flashy, but it was effective, and right now, that’s more than enough.

Yarbrough Falters, Bullpen Picks It Back Up

Things got dicey in the seventh inning when lefty Ryan Yarbrough loaded the bases and served up a grand slam to Geraldo Perdomo. What had been a comfortable 9–3 lead shrunk to 9–7 in a matter of pitches.

But credit to the bullpen: Mark Leiter Jr. and Luke Weaver locked it down from there, combining for 2.1 scoreless innings and three strikeouts to shut the door on the series.

Next Up: Pirates at Yankee Stadium

The Yankees will take their 5–2 record home to Pittsburgh, where they’ll take on the Pirates for a weekend set. Max Fried gets the ball on Friday afternoon at 4:12 PM, set to face off against Mitch Keller in what should be a strong pitching matchup.

If the bats stay hot and the rotation holds up, the Yankees have a chance to keep the good vibes rolling.