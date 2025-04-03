Yankees shake up lineup, moving young slugger to leadoff spot

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees stormed out of the gates this season, sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in their opening series. But baseball is a game of highs and lows, and now they find themselves staring down the barrel of a sweep at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As they take the field Thursday, their mission is simple: stop the slide and get back in the win column.

Carrasco Gets the Call

Carlos Carrasco, the veteran right-hander who earned his rotation spot with an impressive spring, takes the mound with a clear task—steady the ship. The Yankees’ bats exploded against Milwaukee, but their offense has since cooled, making pitching even more crucial. Carrasco will need to give the bullpen a break and keep the Diamondbacks from putting up crooked numbers early.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On the other side, Arizona sends out Merrill Kelly, who will try to continue frustrating Yankees hitters. The matchup will be a test of resilience for New York’s lineup, which has shown both firepower and inconsistency.

A Shuffled Lineup

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone isn’t sitting still. With Paul Goldschmidt getting a breather, Boone is trying something different—Ben Rice steps into the leadoff role and takes over at first base. Rice has been seeing the ball well, slashing .385/.429/.923, and despite a three-strikeout game Wednesday, he’s still an intriguing table-setter with his mix of patience and power.

Austin Wells was also a candidate for the leadoff spot, but he’s getting the day off, leading to J.C. Escarra stepping in. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge will serve as the designated hitter, shifting Cody Bellinger to right field and putting Trent Grisham in charge of center.

Can the Offense Reignite?

While the Yankees haven’t been completely shut down, their offensive outburst against Milwaukee hasn’t quite carried over. If they’re going to salvage this series, they’ll need more timely hitting and better discipline at the plate.

Rice’s emergence at the top of the order could help set the tone, but it’s going to take a team effort to break through against Kelly and the D-Backs’ arms.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With a retooled lineup and a veteran presence on the mound, the Yankees will give it one more shot to beat Arizona.