Yankees expected to get back star closer to start the weekend

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have been missing their All-Star closer, Devin Williams, since Tuesday, but for the best possible reason—he’s been off the mound and in the delivery room. Williams was placed on the paternity list to experience one of life’s most unforgettable moments, the birth of his child.

While the Yankees might miss his devastating changeup, some things are simply bigger than baseball.

Who’s Closing Without Williams?

In Williams’ absence, the Yankees had anticipated turning to Luke Weaver for ninth-inning duties.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The only time the Yanks held a late lead that required someone to slam the door shut was on Tuesday’s eighth inning, where they lost a comfortable lead that Weaver could have protected if he wasn’t being saved for the ninth.

Still, that certainly wasn’t Weaver’s or Williams’ fault.

Returning Just in Time for Pittsburgh

Williams will miss the Yankees’ series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, but he’s expected to be back in uniform for their next matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed the news, with team insider Bryan Hoch posting on X: “Devin Williams (paternity list) is expected to rejoin the Yankees tomorrow in Pittsburgh, Aaron Boone said.”

Devin Williams (paternity list) is expected to rejoin the Yankees tomorrow in Pittsburgh, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) April 3, 2025

Crucial Piece of the Yankees’ Title Hopes

Williams arrived in the Bronx this past offseason as part of a major trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Yankees sent lefty Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Calen Durbin to Milwaukee in exchange for the elite closer, a move designed to bolster the bullpen for a deep postseason run.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, Williams is set to hit free agency once the World Series wraps up. That puts a little extra urgency on both sides—Williams proving his worth in the Bronx, and the Yankees making the most of his talent while they have it.

Shaky Start, But the Track Record Speaks Volumes

So far, Williams has only appeared once in 2025, making his Yankees debut on Opening Day against his former team, the Brewers. It wasn’t his cleanest outing—he allowed a run on two hits and a walk—but he held on for the save, recording two crucial strikeouts in the process.

If that performance felt a little unsteady, history suggests it’s just a small blip. Williams owns a stellar 1.87 career ERA, and even in an injury-shortened 2024, he posted a ridiculous 1.25 ERA.

With Williams returning, the Yankees’ bullpen regains one of the game’s most dominant late-inning arms. And with the Pirates series ahead, the timing couldn’t be better.