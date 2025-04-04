Yankees’ rookie sensation might just be an underrated spark plug

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees rolled the dice on a fresh face behind the plate Thursday night, handing rookie catcher J.C. Escarra his first regular-season start of 2025. After a stellar spring and one of the best defensive reputations in the minors, the 29-year-old finally got his shot—and he made sure to leave an impression.

Winning the Job With His Bat and Glove

Escarra didn’t back into his opportunity. He earned it with a spring that turned heads across the organization. In 19 Grapefruit League games, Escarra hit .302/.339/.509, cracking three homers and driving in eight runs.

But the bat isn’t the only thing that won him the backup role behind Austin Wells.

Escarra has long been known for his defensive prowess—framing, blocking, throwing—it’s all in the toolkit. He was considered one of the best defensive catchers in the Yankees’ farm system last year, but what really separates him from the pack is his bat speed.

The ball jumps off his bat with that rare snap, the kind you don’t usually see from someone wearing gear behind the plate. He posted a 13.8% strikeout rate in the minors last season, a sign of elite discipline and barrel control. For a young catcher, that’s a combination you don’t find often.

Escarra’s Debut at the Plate

In Thursday’s 9–7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Escarra got four plate appearances. He didn’t light up the stat sheet, going 1-for-4, but his contact was solid. The highlight came in his final at-bat, when he laced a double to right field, flashing that lightning-quick swing the Yankees have raved about since spring.

The rest of his night included two groundouts and a flyout, but not a single strikeout—something that won’t go unnoticed by the coaching staff. The results weren’t loud, but the process? That was sharp.

A Long Runway Ahead

With Austin Wells expected to log somewhere around 115 games behind the dish, the Yankees will need about 45–50 games from their backup. That’s more than enough runway for Escarra to show he’s more than a short-term answer.

Catchers take a beating—foul tips, collisions, blocked balls in the dirt. It’s a position where depth isn’t just a luxury, it’s a necessity. Escarra’s ability to hold down the fort, call a clean game, and chip in offensively could go a long way in helping the Yankees navigate the grind of a 162-game season.

If Thursday night is any indication, he won’t shy away from the moment.