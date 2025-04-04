The Yankees have cracked the code with swagger-filled lefty star

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees didn’t just trade for a player last season when they acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins—they brought in a spark plug, a walking highlight reel, and one of the most dynamic players in baseball.

Chisholm, now 27, wasted no time making an impact in pinstripes, and it looks like the Yankees have cracked the code with their swagger-filled second baseman.

A Tale of Two Halves

Before landing in the Bronx, Chisholm was solid—but not spectacular—in Miami. Over 101 games with the Marlins, he hit .249/.323/.407 with 13 homers, 50 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. His 100 wRC+ marked him as exactly league average.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But something changed when he put on the pinstripes. In just 46 games with the Yankees, Chisholm raised his slash line to .273/.325/.500, launched 11 home runs, and stole 18 bases. His wRC+ jumped to 132, making him 32% better than the average hitter.

It wasn’t just the stats. The swagger showed up in every stolen base, every laser to the right-field seats, and every glove-flashing play at second base. He brought juice to a lineup that badly needed it—and he’s only just getting started.

Defensive Upgrade and Positional Flexibility

Defensively, the Yankees struck gold. Through his first 54 innings at second base this season, Chisholm has already registered two defensive runs saved. That’s a significant upgrade over what Gleyber Torres provided last year and a big reason why the infield alignment feels more stable in 2025.

Chisholm’s athleticism allows him to play multiple positions, including center field. But the Yankees are loving his glove up the middle and, so far, it’s proving to be one of the more underrated aspects of his value.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Red-Hot Start in 2025

Chisholm has carried over last year’s momentum into this season with a bang. Through six games, he’s slashing .292/.370/.792 with four homers, eight RBIs, and a jaw-dropping .500 ISO.

He’s already left his mark in several big moments, including a two-run shot on Thursday against Arizona that padded the Yankees’ lead. That blast was just another example of how dangerous his lefty bat can be when he finds his timing.

Embracing Power Over Patience

Chisholm’s approach isn’t about finesse—it’s about doing damage. While his 37% strikeout rate might raise some eyebrows, he’s leaning into his strengths. He’s pulling the ball with authority, elevating pitches with a launch angle sweet spot that’s earned him early-season success.

He currently ranks among the league’s top percentiles in barrel rate, exit velocity, expected slugging, and hard-hit percentage—metrics where he’s historically been more inconsistent.

That kind of power from a middle infielder is a rare commodity, and the Yankees are fully tapping into it.

One of the Best Trades in Recent Memory?

Chisholm looks like the kind of player who could reshape the Yankees’ future—not just because of the homers and steals, but because of the edge he brings. He’s explosive. He’s entertaining. And most of all, he’s producing.

It’s not every day you land a two-way star who can hit 20+ homers, swipe 30+ bags, and provide elite defense all in one swing of a trade. But that’s exactly what Jazz Chisholm Jr. is offering in the Bronx.