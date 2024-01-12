NFL insider says Giants will ‘pick their quarterback this offseason’

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a quarterback controversy heading into the 2024 offseason. Despite handing Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million contract just last offseason, the Giants are reportedly looking to “pick their quarterback this offseason.”

Giants reportedly keen on drafting a quarterback this offseason

In his latest mock draft, NFL insider Tony Pauline had the Giants selecting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 6 overall pick. Pauline acknowledged Jones’ presence on the roster but said that sources close to the Giants’ organization have told him the top brass is interested in drafting a new quarterback.

This is a tough one. I didn’t think the Giants would go quarterback at this spot after the extension given to Daniel Jones last year, but people close to the organization keep telling me Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will pick their quarterback this offseason. Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda

Daniels could be an excellent fit with Big Blue as a dual-threat quarterback who loves to take deep shots downfield. Daniels was the Heisman Trophy winner this season after throwing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while also adding 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Who could the Giants draft at quarterback in 2024?

In addition to Daniels, who Pauline had the Giants take in his mock draft, there are a number of other quarterback options for the G-Men to consider in this year’s draft.

The consensus top prospect is USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and totaled 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns with only 10 interceptions across his past two seasons. However, he is expected to be off the board well before the Giants are picking, barring a blockbuster trade up to the No.1 pick in the draft.

Daniels is the more realistic option with the sixth overall pick, although, his draft stock has been on the rise in recent weeks. ESPN’s Field Yates recently made the case for Daniels as QB2 in the draft class. So, like Williams, a trade-up for Daniels might also be necessary.

UNC’s Drake Maye is also a top option in the draft class. He threw for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns with only nine interceptions in 2023. Maye has the prototypical size for the position and could be another attractive option for the Giants, likely in a trade-up scenario.

Outside of the top three quarterbacks in this class are other names to consider, like Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., and Oregon’s Bo Nix. All three of these prospects are considered fringe first-rounders right now but could possibly be second-round picks when it’s all said and done. If the Giants are unable to draft their quarterback in the first round, they could target one of the tier-two quarterbacks in the second round.