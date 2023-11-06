Giants’ Joe Schoen already has sights set on top quarterback prospects

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ quarterback situation is slowly unfolding and owner Joe Schoen is exploring a replacement for Daniel Jones in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Caleb Williams is a Talented QB Prospect For the Giants to Consider

The 2-5 Giants are on the road to a top-five pick and would have the opportunity to select standout USC QB Caleb Williams. Dan Duggan of The Athletic shared this tweet on Shoen’s current outlook:

Joe Schoen can only attend 1-2 college games per weekend. That Caleb Williams (twice), Drake Maye and JJ McCarty games have all been on his scouting itinerary — and yes, there are other NFL prospects in those games — *before* Daniel Jones’ injury should tell you all you need to… pic.twitter.com/56TbkDwjHd — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 6, 2023

In 2022, Williams was one of only eight FBS quarterbacks to throw for 4,000 yards and led all passers with 42 touchdowns for the Trojans.

Williams is back at it again, at the front of the pack with 28 passing touchdowns and second with 2,958 passing yards in 2023.

The 21-year-old QB is also mobile. He’s had several games where he’s broken free for big runs and amassed over 40 yards on the ground. Williams has scored 26 career rushing touchdowns in 35 games. The Giants should be encouraged by that, as well as Williams improving his completion percentage to 69.2 percent as a junior.

Drafting Williams to Play Behind Jones Still Worth it For the Giants

Williams has all the tools to become a star in the NFL. Even with the Giants remaining faithful to Jones, their backup situation is in such flux that bringing Williams on board would ensure them the position’s stability for several years to come.

Backup QB Tyrod Taylor’s recent rib injury has him week-to-week and uncertain to return any time soon for the Giants. Behind him, Tommy DeVito has struggled greatly as the interim starter. Matt Barkley is present on the roster as their fourth fall-back option but has been away from the league for two years.

Jones is under contract until 2026. Though rookie quarterbacks have come in right away and excelled as starters — a la Deshaun Watson and CJ Stroud — it is typical for talents to learn behind veteran passers and cultivate their skills before inheriting starting roles.

Therefore, a top pick in 2023 will be worth it for Schoen and the franchise no matter which way you slice it, as the team is set at running back and can acquire help at receiver in the free agent and trade markets.