Giants’ Daniel Jones ACL tear confirmed; what now?

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones entered the 2023 season with a new $160 million deal, bolstered by a promising performance the previous year. Despite the team’s confidence, Jones’s recent ACL injury casts doubt on his role with the franchise.

Jones’s Extension and Subsequent Injury

After a solid season throwing for 3,642 yards, Jones secured a lucrative extension, indicating the Giants’ interest in his development. However, with head coach Brian Daboll confirming Jones’s ACL tear sustained in Week 9, the team may be reevaluating his future as their leader under center.

Contractual Challenges Ahead

The Giants are financially committed to Jones through the 2024 season, facing a substantial $47.1 million cap hit next year. Releasing Jones post-2024 would still incur a hefty $22.2 million in dead money, setting the stage for a potential shift toward a rookie quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Jones’s Performance and Prospects

Jones will end this season with 909 passing yards and a 67.5% completion rate. His injury could jeopardize not just his starting position but his style of play, which heavily relies on his mobility. This setback might relegate him to a backup role or place him as a starter elsewhere.

The Dilemma of Drafting a Quarterback

The Giants are at a crossroads where acknowledging Jones’s limitations and looking to the draft could redefine the team’s trajectory. While the contract presents a complication, a new quarterback might offer a fresh start and secure the futures of Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

Looking to the 2024 Draft for Hope

Despite the current challenges, the 2024 NFL Draft offers the Giants a chance to pivot and pursue a new beginning. With careful planning, the Giants aim to harness this opportunity to reestablish themselves as a competitive force in the league.