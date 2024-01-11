Giants hire Raiders’ Carmen Bricillo as next offensive line coach

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (60) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have found their next offensive line coach, officially hiring Carmen Bricillo, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Bricillo was the offensive line coach for the Las Vegas Raiders for the past two seasons and will now leave to fill the same position with the Giants.

Giants hire Carmen Bricillo after one interview

After firing offensive line coach Bobby Johnson on Monday, head coach Brian Daboll began his search for the team’s next assistant. It did not take long for Daboll to identify the man to succeed Johnson, interviewing Bricillo on Wednesday and hiring him on Thursday.

The surprising variable to note is the team’s lack of candidates interviewed. Bricillo is the only candidate for the position that Daboll decided to consider. After just one interview, Daboll decided to hire Bricillo. Many believed Big Blue would cast a wide net in its search for their next offensive line coach, but instead, Daboll dialed in on one specific candidate.

What are the Giants getting in Carmen Bricillo?

Bricillo comes over from Las Vegas with four years of NFL coaching experience, having begun his time in the major league with the New England Patriots in 2019.

The Raiders’ offensive line has been solid for the past two seasons under Bricillo. The unit was the 10th-best in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus as they ranked tied for the sixth-highest pass-blocking efficiency rating (86.3) in the NFL in 2023.

Perhaps the most pleasantly surprising offensive line during the 2023 season, the Raiders’ unit played well above expectations, even when without elite left tackle Kolton Miller. Miller was the third-highest-graded offensive tackle in the NFL over the first eight weeks of the season, before injuries took a toll on his campaign. Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus

The Raiders’ offensive line allowed 75 sacks in total across the past two seasons under Bricillo (35 in 2022, 40 in 2023). Comparatively, the Giants have allowed 134 sacks in the past two seasons (49 in 2022, 85 in 2023).

The next challenge for Bricillo will be coaching the Giants’ offensive line which has ranked near the bottom of the NFL for years in both pass-blocking and run-blocking efficiency. Bricillo will have his work cut out for him attempting to fix what has been a miserable unit for the G-Men.