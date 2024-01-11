Why the Giants should pursue this former head coach as their next defensive coordinator

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have yet to officially begin their search for a new defensive coordinator, but one potential candidate stands out as an intriguing option. Former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier should be atop the Giants’ list of candidates to fill their vacant position.

What could Frazier bring to the Giants?

Bringing in Frazier would give the Giants a well of experience on their defensive coaching staff. Frazier has been coaching at the NFL level since 1999, beginning as a defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. He then went on to become a defensive coordinator and filled that role for numerous franchises throughout his career, culminating in a head coaching job with the Minnesota Vikings from 2011 to 2013.

Most recently, Frazier was a member of the Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff, serving as their defensive coordinator and assistant head coach from 2020 to 2022. He has been absent from NFL sidelines this season, though, he is intent on returning to coaching in the 2024 season.

Frazier was nearly hired as the Giants’ head coach in 2022 before the team ultimately decided to go with the Bills’ then-offensive coordinator instead, Brian Daboll. Now Daboll and Frazier could potentially work together again, this time with Big Blue.

Hiring Frazier may prove to be difficult, however, as he is expected to have significant interest around the league. Frazier is set to interview for the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coaching job this weekend. If he doesn’t land the job, he will be considered a top defensive coordinator candidate, so the Giants would have some competition to hire Frazier if they decide to pursue the veteran coach.

Why the Giants could target Leslie Frazier as their next DC:

The Bills had the sixth-ranked defense in the NFL last season with Frazier at the helm, surrendering just 319.1 yards per game. From 2019-2022, the Bills allowed the least points and the second-fewest yards in the league.

Frazier ran a hybrid defensive scheme with the Bills that could be a base 3-4 or 4-3 front depending on the weekly matchup. Linebackers thrived in his system and the Bills’ defense played with a high level of aggression, leading to forced turnovers.

If the Giants were to hire Frazier, their personnel strengths would seemingly match his system rather nicely. But the Giants have yet to officially request to interview anyone for their defensive coordinator vacancy. But they will need to get the ball rolling soon as competition will heat up in the coming days and weeks.