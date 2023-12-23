Giants land game-changing QB prospect in latest mock draft

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants might be in the market for a quarterback once again this offseason as uncertainty surrounds the future of Daniel Jones.

Despite signing a four-year, $160 million contract this past offseason, Jones’ future with the team is in question after a disappointing 2023 season marred by injuries and inconsistent performances. At 5-9, the Giants are in a position to land a high draft pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft and could potentially target one of the class’s top quarterback prospects.

In the latest mock draft by ESPN’s Matt Miller, Big Blue does land a quarterback — Jayden Daniels out of LSU with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. Daniels could be the game-changing prospect that the Giants need.

Giants draft Jayden Daniels in latest ESPN mock draft

In Miller’s latest mock draft, he had the Giants drafting Daniels, despite the quarterback’s draft stock likely projecting him at a lower pick.

“Is this too early for Daniels, even after his brilliant Heisman-winning 2023 season? Maybe, but teams will overdraft at quarterback in an effort to find the right player, and Daniels’ dual-threat ability and vertical passing traits are very intriguing,” Miller writes.

Daniels was the Heisman Trophy winner this season after throwing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while also adding 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

“His 50 total touchdowns this season make him a first-round candidate, but it’s Daniels’ improvement in the pocket and the best deep ball in college football that will truly turn heads come draft time” Miller went on to explain in his mock draft.

Daniels could be the perfect, high-ceiling prospect for Big Blue to draft and build their offense around in the future. However, they might be hesitant to draft a quarterback at the top of the draft, considering the significant investment they have already made at the position.

Will the Giants move on from Daniel Jones?

As Miller points out, the Giants invested a rather large sum into their quarterback position this past offseason. However, that might not be enough to stop them from reinvesting draft capital into the position.

The Giants are invested financially in Daniel Jones, but his play simply hasn’t been good enough, and New York can move on via a trade. His 38.4 QBR ranks 25th in the NFL, and his season is over with a torn ACL. Daniels’ 95.7, meanwhile, leads the FBS. And sure, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito has been a fun story, leading the Giants to three straight wins. But his QBR on the season? It’s even worse than Jones’ at 26.2. Matt Miller of ESPN

Jones dealt with a neck injury (the second of his career) before suffering a torn ACL that ended his season. Injuries have been piling up for Jones who has failed to develop into the bonafide star that Big Blue hoped for him to become in 2023.

Considering the many red flags surrounding Jones, it would be reasonable to assume that the Giants will jump at a chance to wipe the slate clean and select a quarterback prospect with game-changing potential.