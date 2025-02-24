NFL insiders convinced Giants ‘have their sights’ on Colorado QB prospect

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ interest in Colorado QB prospect Shedeur Sanders has gotten plenty of media attention over the last several months. Sanders is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class and is very much in play for the Giants with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

Although the Giants have been connected to several veteran quarterbacks throughout the offseason, one recent report indicates that those with insider information believe Sanders is still New York’s top target.

Giants reportedly eyeing Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders this offseason

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan recently previewed the Giants’ offseason with the NFL Scouting Combine set to kick off this week. He discussed the team’s interest in several of the market’s top quarterbacks while also detailing the amount of attention they’ve paid to some of the draft class’s top prospects. Raanan reported that many insiders believe Sanders is the Giants’ top quarterback target this offseason:

“Multiple league insiders are convinced the Giants have their sights on Sanders,” Raanan reported. However, he also added that drafting Sanders would not prevent the G-Men from adding a veteran quarterback this offseason as well.

Sanders is the consensus second-best quarterback in this draft class behind Miami’s Cam Ward. Despite being ranked behind Ward in most projections, Sanders is still considered an exciting prospect, though, he comes with certain risks.

In 2024, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards with a 37-10 TD-INT ratio. His 74.0% completion rate led the nation and his 71.8% career completion rate set an all-time career FBS / Division 1-A (or equivalent) record. However, there are concerns over the influence that Shedeur’s father, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, might have over his career.

Could the interest in Sanders be a smoke screen?

While many insiders might be convinced that Sanders is the Giants’ top target, there is the possibility that New York’s interest in the Colorado quarterback is a smoke screen. Sometimes, NFL franchises will indicate their interest in one prospect in order to cover up their true feelings toward other prospects or to hide their intentions with their draft pick.

Many feel as though the Giants executed a smoke screen last offseason, bluffing interest in Michigan QB prospect J.J. McCarthy while secretly favoring LSU WR Malik Nabers. The Giants met with McCarthy on Easter Day last year, which had insiders feeling as though their interest was legitimate and that McCarthy would be the selection at No. 6 overall. Instead, they drafted Nabers with the sixth overall pick and McCarthy fell to the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 10 overall selection.

Sanders very well could be the choice with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. However, the Giants could also opt to trade for a proven veteran like Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford. This would give them the flexibility to take Sanders and sit him behind Stafford or to draft the best player available and opt to grab a quarterback later in the draft, if ever at all.

The Giants’ reported preferred path is to draft a quarterback early, per Paul Schwartz of The New York Post. However, some analysts feel as though Miami’s Cam Ward is the quarterback “more equipped” to be the Giants’ signal-caller. Sanders could be the best quarterback available when the Giants are on the clock, though, setting them up to make good on their interest or prove it all to be smoke and mirrors.