The Giants could be laying the perfect smokescreen

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have done nothing to quiet the Shedeur Sanders speculation this offseason. In fact, they’ve let the narrative spin completely out of control, and that might be exactly what they want. With the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’ll have a chance to take a quarterback, but why tip their hand if another team could leapfrog them or Sanders could go earlier than expected?

Reports have suggested that the Tennessee Titans are open to moving the first overall pick, while the Cleveland Browns don’t intend to take a quarterback. But those could be smokescreens, too. The draft is a high-stakes game of poker, and the Giants are playing their hand carefully.

Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders: Two Very Different Options

While much of the focus has been on Sanders, Miami quarterback Cam Ward may be the real fit for Brian Daboll’s system. Ward is a dynamic playmaker, known for his ability to extend plays and thrive outside of structure. That’s exactly what Daboll built around when developing Josh Allen in Buffalo.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last season, Ward posted a 67.2% completion rate with 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He’s a risk-taker, which could either lead to greatness or self-destruction in the NFL. If he finds the right balance, he has All-Pro potential.

Sanders, on the other hand, is built for a structured system that thrives on timing and rhythm. He was the most accurate passer in college football last season, completing 73.4% of his throws for 4,133 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His style demands strong offensive line play and a clean pocket, which could be a concern given the Giants’ recent struggles up front.

Some compare Sanders to Teddy Bridgewater or Geno Smith, but with a weaker arm. Ward, on the other hand, is a tougher comparison due to his playmaking nature. The Giants showed last year on Hard Knocks that they would’ve moved up for Jayden Daniels, a quarterback with both Ward and Sanders’ strengths. That suggests they value quarterbacks who can improvise, something Ward does exceptionally well.

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Media Narrative and Sanders’ Personal Hype Machine

A big part of the Sanders hype has been fueled by his personal media team. Every viral clip, from sporting custom Giants cleats to playing catch with Malik Nabers and hanging out with Isaiah Simmons, has added to the speculation.

Meanwhile, Joe Schoen has stayed quiet, smiling and waving as the rumors swirl. The Giants have barely been linked to Ward, which might actually be a sign of their true interest. If they really wanted Sanders, would they allow the noise to build this much?

The Giants’ True Intentions Remain a Mystery

Even with the recent Matthew Stafford rumors floating around, the Giants have done what they do best—let every story take on a life of its own. If they can trade up without giving up a massive haul, they might go all-in on their preferred quarterback.

But which one do they really want? We may not get that answer until draft night.