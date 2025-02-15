Giants might have ‘concern’ over famous father’s influence on top quarterback prospect in 2025 draft

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been eyeing Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders for quite some time now. They have scouted him on several occasions with general manager Joe Schoen personally attending numerous Colorado football games and even practices during the 2024 season.

While many mock drafts predict that the Giants will take Sanders if the opportunity is afforded to them with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, one recent report suggests their minds not be made up. There seems to be a concern regarding the influence that Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, and the spotlight that shines bright on the pairing could bring to New York.

Giants are intrigued by Shedeur Sanders, but have a growing “concern”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post, the Giants are “intrigued” by Shedeur Sanders, however, they do have some concerns:

“There is no doubt the Giants are intrigued with Shedeur Sanders,” Schwartz reported. “They will explore the dynamic with his famous father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. There is a concern that Shedeur has been coached by his father since high school, and the Giants saw firsthand the video-centric, everything-gets-documented ecosystem created at Colorado and the spotlight that both father and son seem to crave.”

Shedeur Sanders was recorded playing catch in the streets of New York City with Giants superstar WR Malik Nabers earlier this offseason. Colorado also documents just about everything. They posted videos that revealed that the Giants’ front office had been attending several of their private practices.

Will Deion Sanders’s involvement turn off the Giants?

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These behind-the-scenes videos are fun and exciting for fans, however, they could bring an unwanted spectacle to the Big Apple. Deion and Shedeur also have a very unique and close father-son but also coach-quarterback relationship. Deion has been Shedeur’s coach for his entire life, essentially, making some wonder how he will take to an outside voice in the coaching department. Deion has plenty of influence over Shedeur, and rightfully so. But that has created some concern among NFL franchises, and with the pressure being so intense in New York, that concern might be even greater for the Giants:

“If, for instance, the Giants lose their first two games with Shedeur as the rookie starter, does Deion send missives from Boulder questioning the offensive line or a dropped pass or the play calling?” Schwartz posed the question. “This all has to be explored as deeply as possible.”

The Giants have been and will continue to do their due diligence on Shedeur and Deion Sanders. If they decide that Shedeur is a potential franchise quarterback, though, then they will want to take him with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft (if he’s on the board when they’re on the clock.

Shedeur threw for 4,134 yards with a 37-10 TD-INT ratio in 2024. His 74.0% completion rate led the country. He set a FBS / Division 1-A record with a career 71.8% completion rate. However, there are concerns about Shedeur’s frame, competition level, and ability to perform at the next level. As a result, he’s the consensus No. 2 quarterback in this class behind Miami’s Cam Ward.

Nevertheless, the Giants are certainly interested in Sanders. The next couple of months will be crucial in their evaluation as they visit with and meet Shedeur at the NFL Scouting Combine and during a Top-30 visit.