‘Certainly plausible’ Giants have Penn State pass rusher No. 1 on their draft board

Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a crucial decision to make with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. The hunt is on for the Giants’ next franchise quarterback. However, picking third, their desired signal-caller might be off the board when they are on the clock. This could prompt the Giants to pivot and take the best non-quarterback available.

The draft rankings for this year’s class vary with no consensus, clear-cut No. 1 prospect. Some draft boards have Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter at the top. Others place Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter above the rest. According to a recent report, the Giants might be in the latter group, potentially placing Carter on top of their board, despite the talent they already possess at the position.

Giants could have Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter atop their draft board

Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

According to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post, it is “certainly plausible” that the Giants will have Carter as their top-ranked prospect:

“It is certainly plausible that Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter will end up as the No. 1 prospect on the Giants’ draft board,” Schwartz reports. “Yes, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux are returning starters. No, that would not eliminate Carter as an option for the Giants. All three could play at the same time. If Thibodeaux is not on the team after the 2026 season, that would leave Carter and Burns (signed through 2028) as a dynamic duo.”

The Giants have a crowded group of pass rushers on their roster with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux headlining their edges. However, that might not stop them from taking Carter with the third-overall pick if they decide to take the best player available.

Carter is an elite pass-rusher and a rare physical specimen. The 6-foot-3, 252-pounder was named an All-American in 2024 after totaling 12.0 sacks and a nation-leading 24 tackles for loss. He’s a disruptive, tantalizing pass rusher and a stout run defender. The Giants’ defensive line would be among the best in the NFL if they added Carter to the mix.

Drafting Carter would leave the Giants with another difficult decision to make

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

However, drafting Carter would complicate things for Thibodeaux. The fourth-year pass-rusher is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Giants are leaning toward picking up his fifth-year option, but if they drafted Carter, that plan could change. Thibodeaux would immediately become a trade candidate if the Giants drafted Carter as they could plan to build with the Penn State product on the edge opposite Burns instead for the future.

The Giants are likely not going to take Carter with the third-overall pick unless they either completely miss out on a quarterback prospect that they like or solve the position prior to the draft through free agency or via trade. Adding Carter to the defense, however, would be an exciting move that helps the Giants win through the trenches — the path to an Super Bowl championship.