Giants could drop $35-40 million on a starting-caliber bridge quarterback

The Giants are heading into a pivotal offseason where their quarterback situation remains one of the biggest talking points. While the expectation has been that they’ll use the third overall pick on a rookie, they could also be exploring a different approach—bringing in a proven veteran like Russell Wilson.

Wilson’s Potential Fit in New York

Wilson may not be the same player he was during his prime years in Seattle, but he’s still more than capable of leading an offense. In 12 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, he threw for 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. If he had played a full season, he would’ve been on pace for nearly 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns—numbers that dwarf anything a Giants quarterback has put up in the last six years.

Adding Wilson would give the Giants a legitimate starter for at least the 2025 season, buying them time to develop a young quarterback without rushing him onto the field before he’s ready. Of course, quality doesn’t come cheap, and Wilson would likely require a short-term deal in the $35-40 million per year range to make it worth his while.

What This Means for the Draft

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post has suggested that if the Giants sign a quarterback like Wilson, it could change their draft strategy entirely. Rather than spending the third overall pick on a rookie signal-caller, they might pivot toward reinforcing their defense with a top-tier talent like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter—Schwartz believes Hunter is their highest-rated cornerback in the class.

This would be a bold move, but it’s not without logic. If the Giants believe Wilson can keep them competitive for a year or two, they could invest in a premium defensive player and still find their long-term quarterback in a future draft.

The Long-Term Picture

Signing a veteran quarterback could provide stability in the short term, but it doesn’t change the fact that the Giants need a young passer to build around.

While Wilson (or another free-agent option) could buy them time, long-term success will require a rookie on a cost-controlled contract. That financial flexibility would allow them to allocate resources toward reinforcing weak spots elsewhere on the roster, something they haven’t been able to do effectively in recent years.

The Giants are at a crossroads. If they go with Wilson or another veteran, it signals a willingness to be patient in their quarterback search. But if they stick with the original plan and draft a quarterback at No. 3, it means they’re fully committing to rebuilding around a young franchise cornerstone. Either way, this offseason is shaping up to be one of the most crucial in recent memory for New York.