Giants ‘strongly leaning toward’ picking up 5th-year option on former top-5 pick

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a big decision to make on one of their young stars. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is entering the fourth season of his career, which is the final year of his rookie contract. However, as a former first-round pick, there is a fifth-year option in Thibodeaux’s contract.

The Giants have to decide whether or not to pick up that option this offseason. It’s not exactly a no-brainer decision and it’s one that comes with serious financial consequences. One recent report, though, indicates that Big Blue is close to making a decision.

Giants reportedly leaning toward picking up Kayvon Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

According to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post, the Giants are leaning toward picking up the option in Thibodeaux’s contract, despite its lofty price tag:

“As for Thibodeaux, the Giants are strongly leaning toward picking up his fifth-year option,” Schwarts reports. “That decision must be made by May 1. If they do pick it up, Thibodeaux is guaranteed $16.1 million for the 2026 season.”

Thibodeaux hasn’t necessarily lived up to the expectations that he was handed when the Giants took him with the fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Top-five picks are generally expected to develop into bonafide stars rather quickly, and that hasn’t necessarily happened for Thibodeaux.

That’s not to say he hasn’t been any good, though. Thibodeaux posted a career-high 11.5 sacks in his second season, but regressed back to a modest 5.5 sacks in 12 games in 2024. He has flashed the potential of a game-wrecking pass-rusher, but the consistency just hasn’t been there for Thibodeaux.

Even still, the Giants do not have many contracts on their books eating away at their future salary cap space. $16.1 million may be a premium to pay for a pass-rusher with only one double-digit sack season, but if Thibodeaux takes major strides in 2025, that financial figure could look like a bargain in 2026.