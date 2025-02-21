NFL Analyst believes Miami QB prospect is ‘more equipped’ for Giants job

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Giants may have both top quarterbacks to choose from on draft night, which has raised debates as to who they should take.

Giants urged to take Miami QB Cam Ward at No. 3 overall

In the event that Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders both fall out of the top two in the 2025 NFL Draft, NFL Network Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah gave the edge to Ward, whose complete game and talent may be more conducive for the franchise (h/t Giants Wire’s Dan Benton):

“I like Shedeur. I think Shedeur is — when you look at the things he does really well, the accuracy, anticipation, toughness, he just keeps getting up after taking a beating,” he said. “But some of the other things that Cam has, (Sanders) doesn’t have, which is just a little bit more twitch in his body. He has a more live arm.

“I think (Ward) is more equipped to play in that division, in that stadium, in that environment that you’re going to get with weather. I think Shedeur makes more sense just as relying a little bit more as a touch thrower than a power thrower.”

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ward may be a more dynamic QB for Giants’ young core

Sanders is mesmerizing in the pocket. He is a smooth operator with an effortless fling of the football. However, despite its incomparable efficiency and ball security, Shedeur’s subpar mobility and potential controversy surrounding the influence his father Deion Sanders might have on his career are red flags.

Though quarterbacks do not have to be dual threats to dominate in the NFL, Ward has the ability to make plays as a rusher. He is also widely perceived to be on a similar footing as a passer to Sanders. Thus, his talent with his legs may be the difference maker between the two. Ward’s elite pocket presence and ability to extend plays separates him from the rest of the quarterbacks in this draft class in the eyes of many scouts.

The Giants may benefit more from having a gunslinging talent like Ward who can put rising star wide receiver Malik Nabers in the best positions to rack up yards. Though he may put the ball in harm’s way at times, Ward is always hunting for explosive plays. However, New York would come away as a major winner regardless of who they select.