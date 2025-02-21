Giants could pursue former 1st-round QB with connection to Daboll in free agency

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a lot of holes on their roster, but their biggest need this offseason is undoubtedly addressing the quarterback position. After they finally put an end to the Daniel Jones era, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito were unable to provide a new spark.

The Giants could pursue Mac Jones in free agency

New York has the third overall pick in the upcoming draft, so the odds are in their favor to potentially land one of the top quarterbacks. However, before the draft, the Giants will need to utilize free agency to sign a veteran quarterback who can start games for them, in case the quarterback they want doesn’t last to third overall.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan listed available free-agent options for the Giants to pursue. Former New England Patriots 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones was on the list as a cheap quarterback option that they can pursue.

Jones spent his first three seasons with the Patriots before being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason after they changed directions and went with Drake Maye as their new franchise quarterback. After having a successful rookie season in which he threw 22 touchdowns and led New England to the playoffs, things have headed in the wrong direction ever since for the Alabama product.

This past season, Jones was the backup to Trevor Lawrence but made seven starts after Lawrence suffered a season-ending injury in December. He threw for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Jaguars went just 2-5 in his starts.

Jones could thrive in Brian Daboll’s system

There are a few ways the Giants can utilize Jones if they were to bring him in. Along with being a cheap quarterback option who could become a bridge starter if they don’t draft one, he can also be a serviceable backup to a rookie quarterback.

Additionally, Jones could thrive under head coach Brian Daboll’s system in New York. Both have performed well in Alabama’s system, as Daboll’s performance as offensive coordinator for Alabama in 2017 landed him an offensive coordinator job with the Buffalo Bills the following year. Jones was on the Alabama roster that season and was coached by Daboll as a redshirted freshman. That connection could attract the two to a reunion in the Big Apple this offseason.

Jones, meanwhile, finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2020 with an FBS-leading 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes. The Alabama roots that Jones and Daboll have could pay dividends in New York, and the Giants could help revive his career and bring a stronger passing attack to their offense.

Ultimately, Jones wouldn’t cost the Giants too much if they chose to pursue him, making him a low-risk and high-reward addition.