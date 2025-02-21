The Giants have a boat-load of money to spend if they play their cards right

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are in a prime financial position heading into the 2026 offseason, giving them the ability to reshape their roster without major restrictions. While they currently have $48.4 million in available cap space for this offseason, that figure includes $20 million in dead money from Daniel Jones’ contract. With smart maneuvering, they can make significant improvements while maintaining long-term flexibility.

Room to Spend and Backload Contracts

One of the biggest advantages for the Giants is their ability to backload deals, allowing them to secure top-tier talent without overloading the current cap. Cornerback, quarterback, defensive tackle, wide receiver, and overall depth remain areas of concern, but the financial health of the team suggests they can make multiple key signings without jeopardizing future flexibility.

Their long-term commitments are minimal, with Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, and Andrew Thomas being the only major contracts on the books. The rest of the roster is filled with young talent on rookie deals and manageable extensions, giving them a unique opportunity to be aggressive in free agency while still maintaining cap control.

Why Drafting a Quarterback Makes the Most Sense

With such a strong financial outlook, the Giants are in the perfect position to invest in a young quarterback. A rookie contract at the most important position allows them to allocate resources toward building a high-quality supporting cast. Offensive line upgrades and a premier wide receiver acquisition become far more feasible with a low-cost quarterback in place.

This is precisely why trading for a veteran like Matthew Stafford doesn’t align with the Giants’ long-term vision. They have a rare chance to reset at quarterback while using their cap space to fortify the roster around a young signal-caller, ensuring stability for years to come.

Additional Moves to Create More Space

If the Giants want even more breathing room, they have several options to clear additional cap space. Cutting interior defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches would save $3.6 million, leaving behind just $1.4 million in dead money. Given the depth of this year’s defensive tackle class, that move seems likely.

They also have the ability to restructure the contracts of Thomas, Lawrence, and Burns, which could free up an additional $37.4 million if executed at max levels. This kind of flexibility means they can keep cap hits low for 2025 while pushing larger payments into 2026 when they have far more room to operate.

A Smart Path Forward

With financial freedom on the horizon, the Giants are well-positioned to take advantage of a market that will allow them to build a sustainable, competitive roster. If they handle this next phase correctly, they’ll set themselves up for long-term success without sacrificing the ability to make win-now moves.