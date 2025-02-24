Giants reportedly inquired about Matthew Stafford trade at 2024 deadline

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have reportedly thrown their hat in the ring, entering the trade market for Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford. The Rams and Stafford have reached a roadblock in contract negotiations, sparking rumors that the veteran signal-caller could be traded this offseason. The Giants are interested in trading for Stafford and one recent report indicates that that interest has been around for quite a while.

Giants reportedly inquired about trading for Matthew Stafford at the 2024 trade deadline

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan recently reported that the Giants’ interest in Stafford has been present for quite a while, spanning back to the 2024 NFL trade deadline:

“The Giants at least inquired about Stafford’s availability last season around the trade deadline, a source told ESPN,” Raanan reported.

While Stafford wasn’t available at the trade deadline, he seems to be available now. The Rams gave Stafford and his agents permission to speak with other teams and test the market to find out if anyone is willing to trade for him and give him the contract he so desires.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Rams were open for business at the deadline with veteran WR Cooper Kupp on the trade block. At the time, the Rams’ season was in a bit of disarray, and a potential teardown was on the table. However, they ultimately decided to retain their top talents, and wound up making a late-season run into the playoffs.

Stafford led the Rams to a win in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. They came up just short against the eventual Super Bowl Champion-Eagles in the Divisional Round. But it was the heroics of Stafford and Kupp that kept the Ram’s season alive as long as it lasted.

Stafford finished the 2024 regular season with 3,762 passing yards and a 20-8 TD-INT ratio. He threw for 533 yards with a 4-0 TD-INT ratio in two games and had a passer rating of 105.0 in the 2024-25 postseason. Despite his advanced age, Stafford is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Giants seem comfortable paying Stafford

The Giants are dreaming of similar postseason success in 2025. They could be hoping that Stafford is the man who brings them that success. The Giants’ interest in trading for Stafford indicates that they are comfortable paying him a long-term extension, otherwise it’s hard to imagine why they would have reached out about a potential in-season deal.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Stafford is reportedly seeking a contract worth over $50 million per season. The 37-year-old is looking for a multi-year deal to be locked in as a long-term starter for the Rams or whichever franchise is willing to trade away a premium draft pick to acquire his services.

Interest in Stafford’s trade market has only intensified in the weeks following the Super Bowl. With free agency only a couple of weeks away, the Rams will need to make a decision on Stafford’s future soon. Meanwhile, the Giants will need to determine how much they’re willing to invest in Stafford if a trade does come to fruition.