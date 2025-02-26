Giants’ ‘top priority’ is to trade for Matthew Stafford this offseason, per report

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ search for a quarterback this offseason has begun. General manager Joe Schoen made it clear during his Tuesday presser at the NFL Scouting Combine that his front office would leave no stone unturned in search of their next franchise quarterback this offseason. Schoen intends to scour every market, including the NFL Draft, free agency, and trades.

The hot name on the trade block is Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford. While the Rams and Stafford struggle to negotiate a new contract, the Giants have been connected to the veteran quarterback and reportedly expressed interest. The latest report indicates that, not only are the Giants interested in Stafford, but acquiring him is their “top priority.”

Trading for Matthew Stafford is the Giants’ reported “top priority”

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the buzz at the NFL Scouting Combine indicates that trading for Stafford is priority No. 1 for Big Blue:

“It’s pretty clear after a couple days in Indianapolis that the Giants top priority at quarterback is Matthew Stafford,” Raanan posted on X. “See what happens with him and the Rams and move on from there.”

When Schoen was asked about a potential trade for the Rams’ signal caller, he deferred the question:

“He’s under contract with them, so that would be a question for the Rams,” Schoen told reporters on Tuesday.

However, despite Schoen’s refusal to comment on Stafford’s availability, reports indicate that the Rams quarterback is the Giants’ primary target this offseason. One report claimed that the Giants’ interest in Stafford is long-spanning, too, stating that they at least inquired about his availability during the 2024 trade deadline.

Is trading for Stafford realistic?

Raanan did, however, add that such a trade might not be likely:

“It still seems less likely to happen than happen at this point,” Raanan posted on X. “But in wait and see mode. All eyes on the Rams and Stafford.”

There could be another takeaway from the Giants’ reported top-priority interest in Stafford. Such intense interest in trading for Stafford could indicate that the Giants are not sold on the 2025 NFL Draft’s quarterback class. The class features two projected first-round picks in Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Both Ward and Sanders could be off the board when the Giants pick No. 3 overall and, even if they are available, there are plenty of analysts and scouts who don’t view them worthy of the selection. Maybe the Giants don’t either, hence their desire to acquire a quarterback through different means.

Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll need to win games in the 2025 regular season in order to keep their jobs. Stafford, a proven veteran and Super Bowl champion, would help them achieve that goal. It’s harder to project whether or not a rookie quarterback could do the same.

Whether or not the Rams are truly willing to trade Stafford away remains to be seen. However, with the Scouting Combine underway, the next few days will be crucial in determining Stafford’s future in Los Angeles and the Giants’ future at quarterback.