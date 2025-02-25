Giants’ GM won’t rule out trade, says he is looking ‘at all different avenues’ to find next quarterback

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will do whatever it takes to find a franchise quarterback this offseason. The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off this week, giving the Giants’ front office an opportunity to meet with many of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. General manager Joe Schoen acknowledged this opportunity but also made it clear that he will be looking at “all avenues,” including the draft, free agency, and trades, to find the right quarterback for the Giants.

Giants GM Joe Schoen says he will look at all avenues to find a quarterback

When asked about the search for a franchise quarterback, Schoen explained that he and his front office will be looking at “all different avenues” to upgrade the position:

“Even if you get a young quarterback you’d like to have a vet in the room with them to show them the ropes and how to be a pro,” Schoen said (h/t SNY). “We’re looking at all different avenues… We’re going to look at vets, we’re going to look at the draft, we’re going to look at trade candidates, we’re going to look under every rock to find the best prospect for us going into the ’25 season.”

The veteran quarterback market is surprisingly fruitful this offseason. Typically, starting quarterbacks are hard to come by on the open market. However, this year, there are several starters who are expected to be available in free agency and on the trade block.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One of the marquee names available is Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, who the Giants have reportedly inquired about. Schoen was asked about Stafford, but deflected that question and said it’s one for the Rams to answer.

Giants could trade the No. 3 overall pick

The Giants currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. However, the draft order is never set in stone. Schoen acknowledged this, telling reporters that trading either up or down from the third-overall pick is on the table:

“We know we have an idea of three to five, six, seven players, whatever it may be, in move-back scenarios, you can do that,” Schoen said (h/t SNY). “We’ll also look at moving up if that’s a possibility… We’ll look at all different scenarios.”

Schoen has a propensity for making trades. He has traded up the draft order several times (to acquire Deonte Banks in the first round and to acquire Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft) and has made blockbuster trades for star veterans (Darren Waller in 2023, Brian Burns in 2024). Nothing can be ruled out for the Giants this offseason as they search for an upgrade at quarterback.