Giants: Takeaways from heartbreaking 14–9 loss to the Bills

The New York Giants lost a 14–9 heart-breaker on the road in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. Entering the game as 15.5-point underdogs, New York fought hard and took the game down to the wire, but ultimately fell just one play short of their second win of the season. The Giants fall to 1-5 on the season entering Week 7.

Tyrod Taylor can still play

With Daniel Jones out of the lineup due to a neck injury, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor stepped in and performed admirably against his former team. Taylor led his team to an early lead and kept them in the game until the final second of the game.

Taylor completed 24 of his 36 passing attempts for 200 yards. He did not score a touchdown, yet, he also did not throw an interception. It was a clean game, but a controversial moment at the end of the first half may overshadow Taylor’s performance.

It appeared as though Taylor checked into a run that got stuffed on the goal line as time expired in the first half, causing the clock to run out, and costing his team three or even six points.

Ya, there's no "if". This was a mistake by Tyrod Taylor. Here is Head Coach Brian Daboll completely furious with Tyrod.



If there's ONE thing Daboll has proven in his 24.5 games as Head Coach, it's that he's elite at game/clock management. He is never calling a run there. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/XLnzIr4Ott — Strickly NFL (@StricklyNFLPod) October 16, 2023

A few crucial errors by Taylor did ultimately cost his team the game, but he played well and proved why he is one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Giants’ defense came to play

Holding the Buffalo Bills to only 14 points is no easy task. The Giants managed to slow down Josh Allen and the Bills’ defense, holding them to just 297 yards of offense and forcing two turnovers.

Bobby Okereke was the standout player defensively. He recorded 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass deflections — one of which resulted in an interception caught by Micah McFadden. Okereke also forced a fumble that was recovered by McFadden.

Okereke and McFadden showed promise as a linebacker duo. Overall, the defense turned in an impressive effort and kept Big Blue in the game from start to finish. But the offense ultimately did not do enough to get the job done.

Scoring touchdowns is still Big Blue’s kryptonite

It has been over three games since the last time the Giants’ offense scored a touchdown. Despite how hard they competed against a phenomenal Bills team, Big Blue ultimately fell short due to their inability to put the ball in the end zone.

Taylor played well and Saquon Barkley’s return to the lineup clearly sparked the offense. He rushed for 93 yards on 24 carries but failed to find the end zone. The Giants make scoring touchdowns look impossible. Until they start converting long drives into six or more points, it is going to be very difficult for the Giants to turn their season around.