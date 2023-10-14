Giants teammates rally behind Tyrod Taylor ahead of Week 6

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In a significant roster update, the New York Giants have confirmed QB Daniel Jones won’t be playing in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills due to a neck injury. Stepping into the spotlight is the 34-year-old Tyrod Taylor, a familiar face to Buffalo, having represented them between 2015 and 2017. With 42 games under his belt, yielding a 22-20 record and a Pro Bowl appearance in 2015, Taylor’s credentials are noteworthy.

Giants Roster Shows Confidence

Even with their starting quarterback sidelined, there’s a palpable optimism within the Giants camp regarding Taylor’s capability to elevate Big Blue’s prospects in Week 6.

“When you got Tyrod back there, you feel confident about it,” said Sterling Shepard, via Giants.com. “It’s a guy that’s played a lot of football, started on a lot of teams in this league, and definitely plays with confidence. Whenever you have a guy like that, that’s going to play with confidence and you know it, and you’ve seen it at practice, then it gives you confidence going into the game, too.”

The defensive duo, Bobby Okereke and Adoree Jackson, echoed similar sentiments.

“Ever since OTAs, we’ve all seen Tyrod be the first guy in the building,” Okereke said. “The way he handles himself, he’s such a pro. He’s got a confidence about him that I think uplifts people. Everybody’s excited for this opportunity.”

Jackson highlighted Taylor’s rich history, notably being a Super Bowl Champion with the 2012 Baltimore Ravens. Bursting with enthusiasm for Taylor’s New York stint, Jackson said, “When he gets the opportunity, he always makes the most of it. I think everybody in here would be excited and has confidence in Tyrod, because we know what he can do. When it’s Daniel playing, we have our service quarterback who usually is Tyrod, and you see the things that he can do and things he can display. I’m just excited for him and his opportunity that he’s going to get.”

Challenges Ahead for Taylor

The upcoming Week 6 isn’t going to be a cakewalk for Taylor. He’s up against arguably the shakiest offensive line in the league, with a staggering 30 sacks allowed this season. Yet, facing Buffalo, where he’s enjoyed significant career highlights, stokes his competitive fire.

“As a competitor, any time you get a chance to go out and play, you always look forward to it. It just so happens to be Buffalo this week. Obviously, I love to compete, so wherever that is, if it’s this week, if it’s another time, I look forward to those opportunities,” Taylor said.

The New York Giants, with a precarious 1-4 record, are gearing up for a Sunday Night Football clash against the formidable Buffalo Bills. Odds might not favor the Giants, but Tyrod Taylor, with his vast experience and vigor, is all set to demonstrate he’s still got the mettle to secure NFL victories.