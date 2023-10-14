Giants’ Tyrod Taylor excited to rise to the occasion on Sunday night

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will have a different signal-caller behind the center on Sunday night as starting QB Daniel Jones has been ruled out with a neck injury. Tyrod Taylor will step in to start against his former team, the Buffalo Bills, in a daunting Week 6 matchup for Big Blue.

Taylor has not started a game since 2021 when he was throwing passes for the Houston Texans. Ahead of his first start in three years, Taylor is excited to rise to the occasion and is feeling undeterred by Buffalo’s intimidating environment.

Tyrod Taylor is not afraid of the “electric” Buffalo atmosphere

The Buffalo Bills are known for having one of the most dedicated — and wild — fanbases in the league. “Bills Mafia” gets rowdy and creates a difficult environment for opposing teams; something Taylor is familiar with.

Taylor started 43 career games for the Bill from 2015 to 2017. He knows the environment better than most, but Taylor is thrilled for the upcoming experience.

“It’s an electric environment,” Taylor said to Giants.com. “They’ll be going all day, getting ready for the game. It’s loud. It’s an unbelievable atmosphere. It’s hard to hear. Been on the other side of it, too, when I was with the Patriots, the Dolphins, and the Jets. And they have a fantastic team. You know they are one of the only two teams that are top five in points on offense and defense, the other team being San Francisco, so they are a great team, and their fans will be ready, they are loud. It’s a loud environment.”

Entering this matchup, Taylor knows that communication is key. But with such immense pressure weighing on Taylor’s shoulders, the 34-year-old quarterback is living for the momentous occasion.

“It’s going to be an electric atmosphere,” Taylor said. “Obviously, their fan base is one of the wilder ones, I guess they’ve been labeled as it. They create a great environment for football. Communication has got to be at its best when you’re going into an environment like this, but as a player, I think you live for these types of environments and these types of moments.”

The Giants need a big game from Taylor

Currently holding a season record of 1-4, the Giants are in dire need of a win this week. Facing the Buffalo Bills, however, a win seems unlikely as Big Blue is entering the game as a 15-point underdog. Taylor will need to be sharp if he intends to lead New York to the road win.

Taylor is not afraid to face his old team, though, and is excited for the opportunity to rise to the occasion on Sunday night.

“As a competitor, any time you get a chance to go out and play, you always look forward to it. It just so happens to be Buffalo this week. Obviously, I love to compete, so wherever that is, if it’s this week, if it’s another time, I look forward to those opportunities.” Tyrod Taylor via Giants.com

This matchup will be anything but easy, but the Giants need a win to keep their season afloat. With so many players on the injury report, Taylor will be leading a rag-tag bunch into Buffalo. A win would be a crucial step toward turning the season around.