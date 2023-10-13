Giants rule out Daniel Jones against the Bills in Week 6

Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have officially ruled out starting quarterback Dniael Jones for their upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Jones has been dealing with a neck injury suffered in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start in his place.

Giants rule out Daniel Jones and other key starters

Jones will miss this week’s matchup with a neck injury despite early optimism that he would be able to play. This will be Jones’ first game missed this season. In 2021, he missed the final six weeks of the season with a neck injury, but Jones and the team have said this current injury is not the same as the one suffered back then. His 2021 neck injury required surgery.

In addition to ruling out Jones, head coach Brian Daboll also ruled out starters LT Andrew Thomas, C John Michael Schmitz, OLB Azeez Ojulari, and backup OT Matt Peart, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Big Blue will once again be shorthanded as they prepare to face the Bills on the road on primetime this Sunday night.

Tyrod Taylor to start in Week 6

Tyrod Taylor will get the start behind center for Big Blue this week. Taylor will face his former team the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night as he attempts to fill in for Jones.

Taylor received playing time in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss, subbing in for the injured Jones. He completed nine passes on 12 attempts for 86 yards.

The Giants’ offense has been atrocious this season and losing their starting quarterback only makes the situation scarier. Taylor will aim to step in and provide the Giants with a quality game, hoping to keep their season afloat as they sit with a 1-4 record entering the matchup.