Should the Giants let Daniel Jones rest in Week 6?

The injury bug continues to bite the New York Giants, with quarterback Daniel Jones being the latest player to deal with an injury. Jones injured his neck in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 31–16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor played roughly the final eight minutes of the contest.

Daniel Jones Injury Update:

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that head coach Brian Daboll is “optimistic” that Jones will be able to suit for their Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

However, Daboll changed his tune on Wednesday afternoon, saying Jones was “more sore” than the day before. Jones’ regression in health casts doubt over his ability to participate in this week’s matchup with the Bills, but Daboll described his signal-caller as “day-to-day” and will “have a chance” to play on Sunday night.

But would it be the right decision to put Jones in the starting lineup?

Could Playing Jones Do More Harm Than Good?

With no Andrew Thomas and Saquon Barkley through a large portion of the season, the Giants offense has been abysmal. If Jones plays on Sunday night despite not being fully healthy, it is reasonable to expect the offense to continue to struggle, and it also puts him at risk for greater injury.

It was only a matter of time before the intense amount of pressure Jones was under while in the pocket was going to get him injured. The Giants’ offensive line has allowed 104 pressures and 28 sacks this season.

The Giants Need Jones If They Want To Win

On the other hand, one could argue that the starting quarterback has to be able to play in what is a must-win game for the G-men. Currently, they are 1-4 on the season and last place in the NFC East, and are also in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

The last time Jones missed time due to an injury above the shoulders was in 2021 when a neck injury took him out for the team’s final six games of the season. They would go 0-6 in that final stretch and throw a total of just five touchdowns in those games combined.

While a decision on Jones’ availability for the game is still unknown, it is worth at least considering the option of letting him return to full health before playing again. But with the Giants’ season already on the ropes, it is a difficult decision to make.

