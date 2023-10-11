Giants could soon have a new-look offensive line

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offensive line is undeniably the worst unit in the league this season. With the Giants’ season spiraling out of control, Big Blue will need to make significant changes to their offensive line. In the coming weeks, the team could have a new-look offensive line in the starting lineup.

Adding La’El Collins To The Lineup

Second-year RT Evan Neal has done nothing but disappoint this season. Neal has already surrendered 26 pressures through the team’s first five games and ranks 71st out of 72 offensive tackles in the NFL per Pro Football Focus.

This week, Big Blue brought in veteran RT La’el Collins for a workout. The veteran lineman also worked out for the Jets but could be a potentially huge addition for either of the New York teams.

Adding Collins would likely lead to the benching of Neal. Collins entering the starting lineup would serve as an immediate upgrade to the unit.

Giants Offensive Linemen Returning From Injury

The Giants’ offensive line has been banged up for the past several weeks, however, starting left tackle Andrew Thomas and starting center John Michael Schmitz should return soon.

Thomas and Schmitz returning to the lineup would significantly reinforce the unit. The team will hope to get these two starters back in the coming weeks.

Potential Projected Lineup

After signing veteran OL Justin Pugh last week, the Giants could rework their entire front unit in the coming weeks. Upon Thomas and Schmitz’s eventual return, adding Collins in the mix, every position on the starting offensive line would be held by a different player than in Week 5.

The starting five could soon look like this:

LT: Andrew Thomas

LG: Justin Pugh

C: John Michael Schmitz

RG: Ben Bredeson

RT: La’el Collins

On paper, this projected starting lineup looks significantly better than the one that the team is currently deploying. If the players can return to health and the team can manage to sign Collins, the Giants could finally improve the performance of their offensive line this season.