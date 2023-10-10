Giants to host former Dallas starting offensive tackle for visit

Sam Greene-The Enquirer

In their pursuit of bolstering their beleaguered offensive line, the New York Giants are reportedly set to host former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle, La’el Collins. This development comes from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

The Giants’ O-Line struggles are evident this season, having allowed a staggering 100 pressures and 18 sacks over just five games. Notably, starting right tackle Evan Neal is responsible for 26 of those pressures.

Meanwhile, offensive guard Mark Glowinski and UNC product Marcus McKethan have collectively given up 27 pressures. To compound the issue, Glowinski, teamed with reserve tackle Josh Ezeudu, has let go of 10 sacks. Their recent performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly disheartening, with the left side of the line succumbing heavily.

Collins’ Track Record

While the Giants’ offensive line is in dire straits, Collins brings a wealth of experience. Last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, he played 951 snaps, during which he allowed 34 pressures, conceded five sacks, and racked up eight penalties. However, his more promising days can be traced back to his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, especially his impressive 2019 season. During that year, he only let through 26 pressures and two sacks across a total of 1,000 snaps. Throughout his career, Collins has accumulated 4,962 snaps at right tackle and another 899 at left guard.

But it’s essential to factor in Collins’ recent health issues. The 30-year-old is on the mend from a torn ACL. Fortunately, he has received the green light to get back to football action.

Competition With the Giants from Across Town

It’s worth noting that the New York Giants aren’t the only Big Apple team eyeing Collins. The New York Jets, who are also scouting for offensive tackle support, are planning to meet with Collins. But with the pressing need the Giants face, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Collins and recently added lineman Justin Pugh taking the front line at some point this season. Such a development might lead many to question the decisions the Giants made regarding their roster during the last off-season.