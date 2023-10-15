Giants’ starting offensive tackle battling ankle injury

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are grappling with substantial challenges as their offensive line suffers from injuries and lackluster performances, casting a shadow over their upcoming games.

Injury Woes Plague Key Players

The Giants’ offensive frontline is teetering on the brink, with key players like Andrew Thomas facing potential stints on injured reserve due to ongoing hamstring troubles. His availability against the Washington Commanders in Week 7 hangs in the balance.

Compounding the team’s troubles, rookie center John Michael-Schmitz and right tackle Evan Neal are nursing shoulder and ankle injuries, respectively. Neal’s condition, in particular, is raising concerns as he has been soldiering on since sustaining the injury a few weeks back.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports, despite his compromised state, Neal is set to appear in the crucial Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, though his effectiveness is questionable.

Compromised Protection: Stats Tell the Story

The gravity of the Giants’ predicament becomes starkly evident, considering their season stats. The offensive line is credited with an unsettling 100 pressures and 18 sacks in just the first five weeks. Neal’s individual performance is particularly alarming, contributing 26 pressures by himself.

Recent games underscore his struggle, with 13 pressures over two games against formidable defenses like the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins. These statistics paint a grim picture, reflecting not just on the player’s performance but also the overall protective screen for the quarterbacks.

Reevaluating Evan Neal’s Position on the Giants

Neal, a standout from Alabama, faces dwindling confidence regarding his future with the team. His current trajectory hints at a disappointing label — a bust, considering his first-round pick status. The solution may lie in a strategic position shift, possibly to guard, leveraging his physical prowess more effectively.

This consideration comes at a time when alternatives are scarce. With no reserve tackles due to injuries — Thomas and Matt Peart being cases in point — the Giants are in a bind. Justin Pugh, though experienced at right tackle, is slated for left guard duties in the upcoming game, leaving a glaring gap in the formation.

The situation demands urgent strategizing, with the team’s performance hinging on the strength and efficiency of its offensive line. The Giants, amid these setbacks, need to marshal every resource, rethinking positions and tactics as they brace for what lies ahead.