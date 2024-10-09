Giants’ rookie class shines with 5th straight award nomination

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ 2024 rookie draft class has been nothing short of spectacular through the first five weeks of the NFL season. Through the first five weeks, the Giants have had a rookie nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week every week, showcasing their young talents’ incredible performances.

The Giants’ rookie class has rebuffed its initial criticism

Despite initially mixed reviews on the class from fans on social media and sharp criticism from former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi, who called general manager Joe Schoen “insulting to his profession,” the Giants’ rookies have consistently silenced doubters on the field. Lombardi went so far as to claim that the construction of the Giants would prevent them from finding success. He couldn’t have been more wrong.

General manager Joe Schoen has proven his critics wrong with an outstanding draft class, selecting players that fit positions of need and have exceeded expectations.

The Giants have a superstar in the making

At the forefront of this rookie revolution is standout wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has been nominated for the award an astounding four times to start the season. Nabers has put up jaw-dropping numbers, hauling in 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 11 yards per catch over just four games.

The 21-year-old wideout has not only impressed with his production but has also made history in the process. Nabers became just the third player in the Super Bowl era to record 30+ receptions in his first four games. Additionally, he is the first player in NFL history to notch 20-plus receptions and three touchdowns in the first three games of his pro career.

With Big Blue desperately needing a reliable playmaker in the passing game, Nabers has emerged as the team’s next lead playmaker and could be a 1,000-yard receiver—something they haven’t had since Odell Beckham Jr. back in 2018.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is emerging as a versatile weapon in the backfield

While Nabers has dominated headlines, fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. is quickly emerging as a hidden gem for the Giants. Tracy, a former wide receiver turned running back, was a question mark for many entering the season. Could he transition into the NFL and be effective as a runner? The answer has been a resounding “yes.”

Following Saquon Barkley’s departure, questions arose about who could step up and fill the void in the Giants’ rushing attack. With his dual-threat ability, Tracy has shown he might be that guy.

With starting running back Devin Singletary out due to a groin injury in Week 5, Tracy seized his opportunity, carrying the ball 18 times for an impressive 129 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. Even more remarkable, Tracy was never stopped for no gain or negative yards the entire game—an incredibly rare feat for a rookie.

His performance made him the first Giants rookie to rush for 100 yards in a game since Saquon Barkley did so in December 2018. Tracy’s nomination for Pepsi Rookie of the Week was well-earned, and his emergence gives the Giants a dynamic option moving forward in their offense.

These performances are no fluke, and Schoen’s vision for the team is coming into clear focus. Despite initial fan backlash for not drafting a quarterback, the 2024 rookie class has seemingly transformed the Giants into a team that’s built for success—now and for the future. The Giants’ rookies are not just meeting expectations—they’re exceeding them. And as the season progresses, the potential for even greater success seems boundless.