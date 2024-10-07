Giants seeing excellent returns from 2024 rookie class

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants got off to a rocky start this season but they are a young, budding team. Their youngsters have been rising to the occasion week in and week out, especially in the team’s Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants’ 2024 rookie draft class came up big against Seattle, as they have all season.

Malik Nabers isn’t the Giants’ only rookie contributing to the offense

Rookie sensation Malik Nabers was sidelined in this one with a concussion. But without their star wide receiver, the Giants’ offense was still able to find ways to move the ball, in large part due to the success of another one of their rookies.

Fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. got the start at running back with the veteran Devin Singletary out due to a groin injury. Tracy maximized the opportunity, totaling 129 yards on 18 carries and sparking controversy in the backfield. After such an impressive breakout performance, Tracy will undoubtedly see more playing time going forward, and could even push to be the team’s starting running back at some point this season.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Also impressive was fourth-round pick Theo Johnson. The 6-foot-6 tight end had struggled to make an impact through the first four weeks of the season but flipped the script in Week 5. He racked up five receptions for 48 yards against the Seahawks, demonstrating that he can be a key weapon in the receiving game going forward.

All of these breakout performances from the Giants’ rookie combine with the elite talent of Nabers to give the offense an incredibly bright future. Nabers was among the league leaders in nearly every receiving statistic exiting Week 4 and should be back on the field soon to continue his Rookie of the Year campaign.

The Giants’ defense has a few standout youngsters

On the defensive side of the ball, rookie safety Tyler Nubin was spectacular in Week 5. The second-round pick led the team with nine total tackles against the Seahawks. He’s now tied for the third-most tackles on the team this season with 30 through five games. He also added one fumble recovery to his resume against Seattle.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Alongside Nubin was another standout rookie in the secondary. Third-round pick Dru Phillips was back in the lineup as the Giants’ starting slot cornerback after missing the team’s Week 4 matchup with a calf injury. He bounced back in Week 5 with four combined tackles, bringing his season total to 21 in four games.

The Giants’ rookie draft class has been spectacular through the first five weeks of the season. The Giants are 2-3 and will aim to get their record back to .500 and get back into the postseason race in Week 6. However, regardless of the way the team finishes the season, they will have plenty of positives to take away from the performances of their rookies.