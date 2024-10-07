Giants’ veteran receiver has come back from the dead to offer production

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Over the first four weeks of the regular season, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was the centerpiece of the New York Giants‘ offense. Quarterback Daniel Jones consistently relied on Nabers as his primary target, but a concussion ruled the young star out for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. This left the Giants in need of a new game plan to spread the ball effectively and find other playmakers to step up.

Despite the absence of their top receiver, the Giants managed to secure a 29–20 road victory over the Seahawks, thanks to the contributions of several key players.

Darius Slayton’s Resurgence

The first four weeks of the season weren’t particularly kind to veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton, who had just 10 receptions for 122 yards. However, Week 5 was a turning point for the 26-year-old receiver. Slayton matched his season totals in one game, hauling in 122 yards on eight receptions and scoring a touchdown with a long catch of 41 yards.

Slayton’s breakout performance came at a time when the Giants desperately needed someone to step up in the absence of Nabers. Known for his deep-ball prowess, Slayton made his presence felt downfield, dominating on slant routes and providing Jones with a reliable target.

Slayton’s Uncertain Future

Darius Slayton has been a hot topic of discussion among Giants fans, especially regarding his future with the team. Slayton is in the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal, and the Giants declined to offer him a contract extension during the offseason despite a brief holdout. His long-term future with the team remains uncertain.

It’s possible that Slayton may not return to the Giants after this season, especially as the team weighs its options with Daniel Jones. If the Giants decide to move on from Jones and transition to a rookie quarterback, their spending in free agency may be restricted. Instead, they could look to the NFL Draft to add young receiving talent to their roster, further complicating Slayton’s prospects of staying in New York.

Regardless of what the future holds, Slayton’s performance against Seattle reminded everyone of his ability to be a reliable WR2, whether with the Giants or another team.

Looking Ahead to Week 6

With the Giants sitting at 2–3, they have a critical matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. The hope is that Malik Nabers will return to the lineup after recovering from his concussion, but Slayton’s resurgence may also inspire a more balanced offensive approach moving forward.

The Giants will need all hands on deck as they prepare for a tough stretch of games, but if Week 5 proved anything, it’s that they have more than one reliable option when the pressure is on.