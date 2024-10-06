The Giants might have struck gold with rookie running back

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The New York Giants dominated the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, securing a 29–20 victory led by a solid performance from quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his ability to manage the game effectively.

The Giants’ defense also played a crucial role in the win, allowing Seattle to convert on just three of 11 third-down attempts. The Seahawks struggled to move the football on the ground, with Kenneth Walker III being held in check. However, quarterback Geno Smith provided their only real spark, rushing for 72 yards on four carries.

Tyrone Tracy’s Breakout Performance for the Giants

On the Giants’ side, rookie running back Tyrone Tracy had a breakout performance. Tracy, a Purdue product, rushed for 129 yards on just 18 carries, averaging an impressive 7.2 yards per attempt. He broke off several long runs, including a 27-yard scamper that showcased his speed and vision.

Known for his contact balance in college, Tracy averaged 4.44 yards after contact last season at Purdue. The fifth-round draft pick received his first real opportunity at an actual workload with veteran Devin Singletary idelined due to a hamstring injury.

The opportunity came after Eric Gray fumbled on the one-yard line, and the Giants turned to the rookie to carry the load.

Future Role for Tracy

Although Singletary is expected to return next week to face the Cincinnati Bengals, the Giants should consider giving Tracy a more significant role in the offense. A 30–40% share of the rushing opportunities would allow the rookie to continue developing while keeping Singletary fresh. Tracy has already shown his potential as a power runner with excellent vision, making him a valuable asset for the Giants moving forward.

Versatility in the Passing Game

In addition to his rushing ability, Tracy is an underrated receiver. Having transitioned to running back a few years ago, he brings versatility to the position. While he only recorded one reception for one yard in Sunday’s game, it wouldn’t be surprising to see head coach Brian Daboll get him more involved in the passing game in future matchups.

With his combination of power, vision, and versatility, Tyrone Tracy has the potential to be an impact player for the Giants as they continue their push through the season.