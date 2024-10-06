Giants: Good news and bad news from 29–20 win over Seahawks

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants earned their second win of the season in a thrilling Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Brian Daboll put together a masterful game plan to help the Giants secure a 29–20 win and improve to 2-2.

Special teams came up big

The Giants’ special teams turned in a heroic moment in the fourth quarter, blocking a potential game-tying field goal attempt from the Seahawks and returning it for a touchdown to secure the victory. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons made the block and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton took it back for the touchdown. Kicker Greg Joseph also went 3-for-3 on field goals.

The New York Giants’ pass rush is finally living up to the hype

The Giants’ defensive line entered the season with high expectations. The unit features a star-studded trio of pass-rushers in DT Dexter Lawrence and EDGEs Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Against Seattle, each member of the trio recorded a sack and helped lead Big Blue to a crucial road win.

Lawrence’s domination continues. He added three more sacks to his season total against the Seahawks including a game-closing wrap-up of Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith on the final play of the game. Brian Burns added one sack, Kayvon Thibodeaux added 0.5 sacks, and D.J. Davidson added two sacks as well. The Giants finished the game with seven sacks.

Could the Giants have a new RB1?

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. got the start in Week 5 with the veteran Devin Singletary ruled out due to a groin injury. The fifth-round pick had his breakout performance, totaling 18 carries for 129 yards. Tracy looked sharp all game long and burst through holes to pick up yardage throughout the contest. His role is sure to increase.

Daniel Jones turned back into Danny Dimes

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has received plenty of criticism for the way that he’s played this season. In particular, he has been criticized for his inability to connect on deep, downfield passes. But against the Seahawks, Danny Dimes was back to full strength, picking up yardage both underneath and deep.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Jones went 23-of-34 for 257 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He hit two deep balls downfield to wide receiver Darius Slayton including a 41-yard touchdown pass. Jones got back in form and played a clean game to lead his team to the win.

Deonte Banks had a much-needed bounce-back performance

The Giants’ defense did well to suffocate the Seattle Seahawks’ defense. The defensive line played a large part in getting the win but so did second-year cornerback Deonte Banks. He had been criticized for his performance in the previous four weeks but turned in his best game of the season versus Seattle. Banks totaled six tackles and three pass defenses and held Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf to only four receptions for 55 yards.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

No Nabers, no problem

The Giants were heavy underdogs entering this game in large part due to the absence of Malik Nabers. The rookie superstar wide receiver had been the engine driving the Giants’ offense through the first month of the season but was ruled out in Week 5 due to a concussion.

No Nabers, no problem for Big Blue’s offense in Week 5. Veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton stepped up, hauling in eight receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown to lead the team in receiving. Wan’Dale Robinson added six receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown. Despite Nabers being out of the lineup, New York’s playmakers had no problem picking up the slack and gaining yards.

Looking ahead to Week 6 vs. the Bengals

Following this win, the Giants will be back at home in Week 6 and back on primetime for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are 1-4 following a loss in Week 5 but have plenty of firepower on offense. It will be a challenging test for the Giants’ defense but is now a winnable matchup for Big Blue and an opportunity to get back to .500 on the season.