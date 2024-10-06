The Giants have finally stabilized their right tackle position

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants have tried hard over the last several years to fix the problems that have plagued their offensive line. Their attempts have repeatedly failed as draft pick after draft pick turned to eventual draft bust — most notably 2022 seventh-overall pick Evan Neal.

Evan Neal has not panned out for the Giants

Neal was supposed to be the Giants’ anchor at right tackle, solidifying the offensive line with two bookends for the foreseeable future. But following two abysmal seasons out of Neal, the Giants pivoted into a new direction, signing veteran offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency this offseason. Eluemunor has stepped in and finally stabilized the Giants’ right tackle position with his play so far this season.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jermaine Eluemunor has been excellent to start the season

Eluemunor has been arguably the Giants’ best and most critical signing from the offseason. The 29-year-old signed with Big Blue on a two-year, $14 million contract to fill in at either right tackle or right guard — whichever position needed more support. After a disappointing spring and summer for Neal, the right tackle position became available, and Eluemunor took over.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first four weeks of this season, Eluemunor has been among the Giants’ most reliable starters. He’s been on the field for 100% of the team’s offensive snaps (265), surrendering only 10 pressures and zero sacks on the campaign. Pro Football Focus has given Eluemunor a 57.0 overall grade this season with a solid 65.1 pass-blocking grade.

Eluemunor’s reliability as a pass protector has brought a level of stability to the offensive line that had been absent for nearly the last decade in New York. The Giants surrendered a league-high 85 sacks last season — the second-most of any team in a single season in NFL history.

With Eluemunor protecting the right side of the quarterback, the Giants’ offense has been able to work at a far more efficient level. New York has let up only nine sacks so far this season, a drastic improvement from where they were this time last year.

While the Giants might wish Neal panned out and developed into a quality starter, they have to be relieved to see the offensive line finally protecting their quarterback. Eluemunor’s insertion into the lineup has gone a long way toward rebuilding the unit and bringing a level of competency to the front line.