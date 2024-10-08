Giants’ 5th round rookie flashing ‘unique’ skill-set

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants opened their Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a promising drive, only to have it fall apart at the goal line. Second-year running back Eric Gray fumbled, squandering a golden opportunity to put the Giants on the board early. With starting running back Devin Singletary sidelined due to a hamstring injury, this was Gray’s chance to shine. However, after his early misstep, the Giants quickly shifted gears, turning to rookie Tyrone Tracy to carry the load.

Tyrone Tracy’s Breakout Performance

Tyrone Tracy, a fifth-round draft pick from Purdue, wasted no time making an impact. Early in the second quarter, he ripped off a 27-yard run, setting the Giants up on Seattle’s 42-yard line. This explosive play led to a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Wan’Dale Robinson, giving the Giants an early lead.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tracy’s performance didn’t stop there. He finished the game with 18 carries for 129 yards, averaging an impressive 7.2 yards per carry. What stood out even more was his ability to generate yards after contact, averaging 3.67 yards per carry in those situations and forcing a missed tackle. Tracy’s versatility and athleticism, honed during his transition from wide receiver to running back, were on full display.

A Unique Skill Set

Tracy’s background as a former wide receiver has given him a unique skill set for a running back, allowing him to run routes and handle the ball with exceptional footwork. This versatility presents the Giants with new offensive options. After his breakout performance, Tracy spoke about what makes his game different.

“I feel like my game is very unique,” Tracy said after his impressive showing, via the New York Post. “I can run like a receiver, but then I can also do the inside game as well. That kind of gets lost in translation just because I’m a receiver coming to running back.”

His low mileage from limited time as a running back means Tracy’s potential is just beginning to emerge, and the Giants have yet to tap into his receiving abilities, further enhancing his value to the team.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead: A Potential Role Shift

While Devin Singletary is expected to return to his starting role once healthy, Tracy’s breakout game could lead to a more significant role in the coming weeks. His ability to run between the tackles and bounce the ball outside when necessary answered the questions some had about whether he could adapt to an NFL-level scheme.

“The big question coming into the league was, ‘Can he run inside zone?’ Obviously, I can run the outside stuff, I can do the open space, but they didn’t know if I could do it in between the tackles. I think, [Sunday], I answered that.”

The Giants’ Youth Movement

The Giants saw what they needed from Tracy in Week 5—he’s just one of many promising young players helping the team develop a stronger foundation for the future. While star wide receiver Malik Nabers is expected to return soon, likely in the upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Giants demonstrated they have other playmakers who can step up in his absence.

Tyrone Tracy has now positioned himself as one of those emerging stars on offense, showcasing the depth of the Giants’ most recent draft class and highlighting the team’s shift toward a youth-driven approach that should serve them well in the future.