Could the Giants have both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are seeing tremendous early returns from their 2024 rookie draft class. The Giants’ rookies have been among the team’s most impactful players through the first three weeks of the season. Two of the team’s first-year players are grading out better than the rest as the NFL’s top rookies according to Pro Football Focus.

The Giants have the NFL’s two highest-graded rookies according to PFF

First-round rookie WR Malik Nabers and third-round CB Dru Phillips are the two highest-graded rookies in the NFL so far this season according to PFF. Nabers is the highest-graded rookie on the offensive side of the ball with an 80.0 overall grade and Phillips is the highest-graded rookie on the defensive side of the ball with an 80.2 overall grade.

Malik Nabers is on the rise to superstardom

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Giants made Nabers the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft after a historic collegiate career at LSU. So far through three games, the rookie wideout has racked up 23 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards, first in the NFL with 37 targets, second in the NFL in receptions, and is tied for first in receiving touchdowns.

Nabers has also produced six plays of 20+ yards which ranks first in the league among wide receivers. His 127 yards after the catch rank eighth in the NFL as well. Nabers is an explosive playmaker who has been the engine driving the Giants’ offense through the first three weeks of the season.

If Nabers maintains this pace, he will undoubtedly be a top contender for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award at the end of the season. Nabers is seemingly embarking on a historically good rookie campaign.

The Giants may have uncovered a gem with rookie CB Dru Phillips

While the spotlight is shining bright on Nabers and his fantastic start to his career, attention should also be given to Phillips on the other side of the ball. The third-round pick out of Kentucky quickly earned his spot in the Giants’ starting lineup as their primary nickel cornerback this summer. He has since emerged as one of their best players on defense.

Through three weeks, Phillips has totaled 17 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble. The rookie has been flying all over the field, making plays against both the run and the pass.

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Phillips’ impact was unable to be felt as much in the team’s third game as he left the contest early due to a calf injury. Phillips is still on the injury report and is unlikely to play in the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. However, there is currently no indication that the injury is long-term, so he should be able to return in the coming weeks and continue to make an impact for the defense.

Could the Giants have both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year?

The Giants are hoping to get Phillips back as soon as possible to see the rookie maintain his fast start to his career. With both Nabers and Phillips grading so highly and performing so well through the first three weeks of the season, there could be a chance of each player receiving an end-of-season accolade, similar to how the Jets won both Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year with WR Garrett Wilson and CB Sauce Gardner back in 2022.