Giants finally seeing growth from 2nd-year center

The New York Giants’ offensive line seems to have finally turned a corner through three weeks this season. The unit has been the team’s kryptonite for the better part of the last decade but has demonstrated significant improvement so far during the 2024-25 campaign. Second-year center John Michael Schmitz seems to be taking a major step forward in his development as he grows into a quality starter on Big Blue’s offensive line.

The Giants are seeing tremendous growth from John Michael Schmitz

Some fans were ready to slap Schmitz with the bust label following a disappointing rookie season. He entered the NFL as a “pro-ready prospect,” according to many scouts and draft outlets, however, he looked anything but ready for the professional level as a rookie.

Schmitz ranked 36th out of 36 centers in 2023 as a rookie with a 41.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade. He has taken a major step forward this season, however, as his 63.9 PFF overall grade ranks 18th at the position after three weeks.

On the offensive line, getting average play is an astronomical upgrade over league-worst play. Schmitz is making his way toward average and has the potential to continue to grow and develop into an above-average player like he was expected to be when he was drafted.

New offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has received plenty of praise and credit throughout his coaching career for his ability to develop young offensive linemen and, in particular, centers. He aided the development of Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James who was an undrafted talent. James is now one of the best and highest-paid centers in the NFL after playing under Bricillo for two seasons.

The Giants were hoping to see Bricillo have a similar effect on Schmitz as he entered a pivotal second season in the NFL. So far, so good. JMS has surrendered only five pressures and two quarterback hits through three games and has yet to be charged with a surrendered sack. His 69.0 run-blocking grade also ranks 16th among all centers this season.

The Giants invested a second-round pick in Schmitz last offseason. They had high hopes for him as a rookie, expecting Schmitz to stabilize the interior of the offensive line as a highly touted and highly talented prospect. While that did not come to fruition in year one, year two is writing a different story with Schmitz developing into a building block for Big Blue.