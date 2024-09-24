Giants starting to finally see the light with slippery slot receiver

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are getting good value out of their underrated slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. He is quickly establishing himself as the team’s WR2 behind rookie standout Malik Nabers.

Wan’Dale Robinson is quickly becoming an elite second option for the Giants

In Week 3’s victory over the Cleveland Browns, Robinson hauled in a season-high seven receptions on eight targets for 61 receiving yards. He averaged 8.7 yards per reception, the second consecutive week where he had at least eight yards per catch.

On the season, Robinson is second on the Giants in receptions (15), targets (24), receiving yards (123), and is the only receiver other than Nabers to score a touchdown. With Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton seeing less action than initially anticipated, Robinson has blossomed into a big secondary target for quarterback Daniel Jones.

Robinson was expected to take on a bigger role from the jump, as has been one of the team’s top receiving targets since his rookie season in 2022. Injuries slowed down his early development, but now he is fully healthy and contributing to a Giants’ offense that has looked a lot better over the last two weeks.

The Giants will need Robinson to continue his positive production in Week 4

With a big game coming up against the Dallas Cowboys for Week 4, Robinson could be in for a big performance as teams continue to take notice of Nabers’s fast rise to stardom. Chances are that the star rookie will see multiple defensive backs in coverage, which could open up the field for Robinson to gain additional targets.

Nevertheless, the Giants are quickly seeing Robinson develop into a strong second receiver, which is huge for them as they look to erase their awful start to the season.