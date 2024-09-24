Giants’ promising young corner could miss Week 4 vs. Dallas

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants could be without one of their top-performing rookies for Thursday’s Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Cornerback Dru Phillips did not practice on Monday as he deals with a calf injury, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The short turnaround between games puts his availability in doubt.

Dru Phillips is dealing with a calf injury

Phillips suffered the calf injury during Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, and was quickly ruled out not too long after. Thankfully, the Giants were able to hold on and secure their first victory of the season despite Phillips’ absence.

Dru Phillips has been one of the best rookies in the NFL this season

Phillips, the Giants’ third-round draft selection this past offseason, has been arguably the team’s best defensive rookie so far in the early campaign. His 12 tackles are third among all rookie cornerbacks and his nine stops lead all rookies in the NFL. He also has the highest PFF defense grade out of all rookies regardless of position at 80.2.

The Giants came into the season with a lot of uncertainty in the secondary, as the depth behind Deonte Banks has been fairly bleak. Phillips has been key in giving the team depth, but with him possibly missing a big game against a division rival, the Giants once again might need to do some improvising in the secondary.

The Giants will once again need to improvise their plans in the secondary

It is unclear what their plans would be, especially with Adoree’ Jackson also not practicing with a calf injury. Nick McCloud could make his return after a two-week absence, which will be huge given the mounting injuries in the secondary.

Regardless, if Phillips is unable to suit up, New York will be missing a key piece in the secondary and will have to find a way to hold down Dallas’ top receivers without him. The game kicks off Thursday night. More about Phillips’ status should be known in the coming days.