Giants reportedly ‘still believe in Daniel Jones’ despite high draft pick

The New York Giants need steady quarterback play if they want to make a playoff surge in 2024. Accordingly, the expectation is that the Giants will take a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if one of the top three talents at the position is available.

But where does this leave Daniel Jones? The team’s starting QB over the last five seasons bottomed out in 2024, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns while taking sacks before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely.

Backup QB Tommy DeVito’s ascent along with the Giants landing a favorable pick in the draft made Jones the odd man out in many End-of-Season reports. However, it’s now reported that Jones’ future with the franchise is more secure than previously thought.

Report: Giants are still in on Daniel Jones

As Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported, the Giants still have faith that Jones can be the guy to take them to the heights they aspire to reach, saying:

“I can tell you that the Giants still believe in Daniel Jones,” Schultz said. “The Giants still believe, as does Brian Daboll, in Daniel Jones. And the players still do. There’s a lot of guys in that locker room that believe Daniel Jones is and should be the guy moving forward.”

While Jones did not pass the football with accuracy last season, he did fall victim to an offensive line that failed to protect him on far too many occasions. Late in games, Jones could be seen with a bewildered expression on his face after failed scrambles outside of the pocket.

An elite offensive lineman would greatly benefit Jones and the Giants’ offense

Jones has the opportunity to recover from injury and try to replicate his strong 2022 outing, while the Giants can opt to take an offensive lineman, namely Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, at No. 6 should their investment in Jones be unwavering.

If the Giants are able to select Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels or UNC’s Drake Maye, that could change the dynamic. For now, it seems the Giants will keep Jones on board.