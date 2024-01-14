Giants named top fit for dual-threat Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback prospect

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are expected to look for a new quarterback this offseason, likely through the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In recent mock drafts, a popular selection for the G-Men has been LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels has seen his draft stock soar after winning the Heisman Trophy this season. He could wind up being a top draft pick, potentially selected by the Giants, who hold the sixth overall pick in April’s draft.

Many analysts have been connecting Daniels to the Giants, and Pro Football Focus recently named them a perfect team fit for the dual-threat quarterback.

Giants named perfect team fit for LSU QB Jayden Daniels

PFF’s Lead NFL Draft Analyst Trevor Sikkema recently picked the perfect team fit for each of the draft class’s top quarterback prospects. He linked Daniels to Big Blue, citing his dual-threat ability as a primary selling point.

“He would be the dual-threat player on a rookie contract who could help accelerate [the Giants’] team building.” Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus

Daniels rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns this season in addition to the 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns he gained through the air. He’s an elite athlete with game-changing versatility from the quarterback position.

According to PFF, Daniels finished 2023 with a 94.7 overall PFF grade, a 92.0 PFF passing grade, and a 92.4 PFF rushing grade. He posted 29 big-time throws and 41 explosive rushes (10 yards or more).

Why the Giants might target Daniels with their first-round pick

Uncertainty surrounds the Giants’ quarterback position. Just last offseason, they signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension. But two neck injuries, one torn ACL, and one half of a season filled with poor performances later, Jones’ future as the franchise quarterback is in question.

Jones’ injuries forced the team to turn toward backup quarterbacks for the majority of the season. At this point, it’s becoming clear that the G-Men don’t have their quarterback of the future on their roster.

“They had some highs with Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor, but neither is a building block, and whether Jones is or isn’t is still a big question mark,” Sikkema wrote. “All of that to say, if they have a shot at Daniels, they should take it. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was electric this season.”

Daniels could fit into head coach Brian Daboll’s offensive system seamlessly. The offense calls for an aggressive quarterback capable of throwing the ball downfield while also having enough mobility to escape the pocket. Those are Daniels’ top traits and they would allow him to find success under Daboll’s tutelage if the Giants were to draft him in April.