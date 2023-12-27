Giants choose their starting quarterback to wind down 2023 season

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been mathematically eliminated from the 2023 postseason, but it was always a matter of when. Their chances of sneaking into the elimination rounds were always low, but now they turn toward the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles to close the year.

Many believed that the Giants would feature drafted rookie Tommy DeVito over the final two games to continue his development. However, the Giants are keen on winning football games and are expected to feature Tyrod Taylor over the final two weeks, Brian Daboll said on Wednesday.

Why Are the Giants Playing Tyrod?

The 34-year-old has played nine games this season, enjoying 725 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He hosts a 61.7% completion rate and has been sacked 10 times with a 46.1 QBR. Tyrod entered the game against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Monday night, sparking the Giants’ offense. He threw 133 yards, including a touchdown and an interception, which came at the end of the game when the Giants were trying to make a last-second comeback. He also rushed for 21 yards, playing 49% of the team’s offensive snaps after Devito was benched at halftime.

Ultimately, Taylor will likely move on from the Giants following this season with the final year of his deal voided with a $1.4 million dead salary hit. He earned $5.45 million in base salary this season with a $6.9 million cap hit, so the Giants are looking to move on and keep that number lower, especially if they end up drafting a quarterback, which could end up moving Jones into a backup spot with his $46 million cap hit.

At the very least, the Giants can keep DeVito developing behind the scenes, who could end up either backing up Jones, depending on what the Giants do in the 2024 NFL draft, or sitting and waiting for another opportunity down the road. It was only a matter of time before DeVito‘s chances came to an end since he won a few games against teams worse than the Giants and struggled to move the football against an Eagles defense among the worst in the football.

Nonetheless, Tyrod starting certainly indicates Big Blue is trying to win football games and not play for the draft, which is expected.