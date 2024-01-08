Giants GM declares support for Daniel Jones, but leaves door open for potential QB change

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have some big decisions to make this offseason, but none bigger than what they will do at the quarterback position. The Giants extended QB Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract last offseason, making him their franchise quarterback. But after a disappointing season filled with poor performances and injury struggles, Jones’ future with Big Blue is in question.

General manager Joe Schoen was asked about Jones’ future during his end-of-season press conference on Monday, declaring his support and confidence in the team’s quarterback while also leaving the door open for a potential change.

Joe Schoen says he is still confident in Daniel Jones

While speaking with the media on Monday, Schoen told reporters that he still has the same level of faith in Jones as he did when the Giants signed him to the four-year, $160 million contract last offseason:

Joe Schoen says he has the same level of faith in Daniel Jones as he did when the Giants signed him to the four-year, $160 million contract last offseason pic.twitter.com/Lj4W8hXeQZ — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 8, 2024

Jones still has Schoen’s support despite a lackluster 2023 campaign in which he threw two touchdowns to six interceptions in six starts before a torn ACL ended his season. This was the second time in Jones’ career that he had season-ending surgery. Schoen acknowledged Jones’ injury history but seemed unworried by it.

“It’s football, guys get hurt,” Schoen said of Jones’ struggles with injuries. “You can’t always predict it.”

The Giants could still be targeting a quarterback this offseason

Despite his proclaimed confidence in Jones as the starter, Schoen also recognizes the team’s need to add a quarterback to the roster this offseason.

“You’re going to need somebody that can win you some games early on if [Daniel Jones] is not ready,” Schoen said.

The Giants’ GM also would not rule out the possibility of taking a quarterback at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft. With some highly-touted prospects on the draft board this April, Big Blue could target a quarterback prospect to build around in the future.

Daniel Jones is preparing for the 2024 season as the starter

During the mid-season press conference, Schoen told reporters that the “expectation” is that Jones will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2024. Of course, things can change, and expectations could fail to be met. However, Jones told reporters that he expects to be ready for Week 1 and that he is preparing for next season as normal.

“I’m still very confident,” Jones told reporters on Monday. “There are areas to improve, but I’m still confident in myself and confident in the group.”

In what is sure to be a wild offseason, the Giants will have some big decisions to make at quarterback. Whether it be Jones or a new starter under center, the G-Men need better results on the offensive side of the ball in 2024.